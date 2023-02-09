Open in App
Brooklyn, NY
See more from this location?
Gothamist

Hundreds mourn NYPD officer killed while off duty

By Isidoro Rodriguez,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=235ohH_0kiJvbQA00
Police officers at the Makki Masjid Muslim Community Center on Coney Island Avenue in Brooklyn.

At least 200 uniformed NYPD officers formed ranks outside the Makki Masjid Muslim Community Center in Midwood, Brooklyn on Thursday to honor an officer who was shot and killed while off duty in a botched robbery attempt.

Adeed Fayaz , 26, was trying to buy a car from someone he met on social media in East New York when police say the person he met tried to rob him. The two struggled, and the man shot Fayaz, police said. The five-year veteran died late Tuesday evening.

Mayor Eric Adams and Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell both spoke at the funeral. Sewell said Fayaz would not only be mourned by his city, but also by his two young children, ages 3 and 4.

“This was a reprehensible taking of a police officer," Sewell said. "The violent robbery of a father from his family. This city needs its good fathers. His sons needed theirs."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qV8mr_0kiJvbQA00

Outside, Muslim officers and members of the neighborhood's Muslim community gathered to offer prayers. Many cried when Fayaz’s coffin, draped in the NYPD flag, was carried out of the center by a ceremonial retinue and placed in a white hearse. His family followed close behind. Three NYPD helicopters flew over the procession.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Meeew_0kiJvbQA00

“We lost a brother officer to a senseless act of violence. Something that we believe we are obligated to place ourselves in harm's way to prevent,” Adams said.

Randy Jones, 38, now faces murder charges in the case. A spokesman for the Legal Aid Society, which represents Jones, urged members of the public to avoid rushing to judgment in the case.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York City, NY
Brooklyn U-Haul driver arraigned, held without bail
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
NYPD report shows officers fired their weapons more in 2021, but fatally shot fewer people
New York City, NY1 day ago
Brooklyn U-Haul driver was suffering mental health crisis, has prior arrests: NYPD
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
Most Popular
Did NYPD sidewalk chase of U-Haul in Brooklyn violate protocol? Victim’s family wants answers.
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
Jersey City's Amy DeGise, who admitted hit-and-run, says she didn't realize she'd hit someone
Jersey City, NJ5 hours ago
Extra Extra: Rikers Island is named after an infamous slaveholder who led NYC's effort to capture people who'd escaped slavery
New York City, NY20 hours ago
Adams tells school principals to meet weekly with NYPD to boost safety
New York City, NY2 days ago
Victim dies from injuries after being hit by U-Haul driver in Brooklyn ‘rampage’
Brooklyn, NY3 days ago
Early Addition: There's now a petition to "Free Flaco"
New York City, NY3 hours ago
Mayor Adams ordered to pay $300 for rat infestation at Brooklyn home
Brooklyn, NY3 days ago
Troubled Wards Island homeless shelter tied to ex-Gov. Cuomo’s sister quietly closes
New York City, NY6 hours ago
Jury to consider death penalty for man convicted of terrorism in 2017 Manhattan bike path killing spree
Manhattan, NY4 days ago
Prosecutors urge jurors to choose death penalty in NYC bike path terror case
Manhattan, NY3 days ago
Early Addition: Orthodox Jews in Brooklyn are getting more space to push strollers on the Sabbath
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
NYPD amps up police presence at schools in the wake of recent violence
New York City, NY6 days ago
Sayreville, NJ residents seek answers after killing leaves council with empty seat
Sayreville, NJ2 days ago
Missing Brooklyn teen found burned and shot on train tracks
Brooklyn, NY7 days ago
Chick-fil-A to open a rest stop exclusively for food delivery workers on the UES
Manhattan, NY1 day ago
‘A fun adventure every time’: How NYC couples make ‘long distance’ work
New York City, NY3 days ago
Mayor Adams says NYC is exploring remote option for city workers
New York City, NY2 days ago
Banksy’s 2013 NYC residency gets revisited at new gallery
New York City, NY19 hours ago
New York City’s battle over the NYPD’s multibillion-dollar budget has begun
New York City, NY4 days ago
Mayor Adams taps former transit advocate to oversee NYC's public spaces
New York City, NY1 day ago
Bronx is snubbed as MTA pursues IBX plan
Bronx, NY6 days ago
A real-time flood tracker is expanding to help New Yorkers during major storms
New York City, NY1 day ago
New York City reaches deal with largest municipal union
New York City, NY2 hours ago
Take off your shoes! Poop bacteria are rampant on Upper East Side streets, study finds.
New York City, NY8 hours ago
NYC real estate firms accused of housing discrimination face sweeping lawsuit
New York City, NY1 day ago
Early Addition: A New Jersey restaurant calling itself a 'House of Spaghetti' is banning kids because they're messy
New York City, NY3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy