The best book light, plus the other must-haves for the bibliophile in your life

Items featured are independently selected by editors. Products purchased through our links may earn us a commission.

Ever since I could read, I have considered myself a bookworm. From speed-reading through every Junie B. Jones book, to now, devouring anything I can get my hands on (I am currently in a modern romance and historical fiction phase).

But I read everywhere. From devouring a beach read while lounging to hanging in my bed to read before going to sleep, I have found some items that make it easier — and more fun — to get to this year’s reading goal.

For the nocturnal reader

Glocusent LED Neck Reading Light, $21.99

This book light has gone viral — even Jenna Bush Hager was raving about it on The Today Show — because what’s better than hands free (and clip free) reading. In over seven colors, this light shines from both sides of the neck and can be plugged in to charge.

Explore a new, hot book, plus pair it with a cocktail (or mocktail) recipe from bartenders, mixologists and tastemakers from across the U.S.

For the reader who values comfort





Email

Book Beau Bean

If you’re like me and your last book was a whopping 416 pages and oh so heavy, this bean-shaped book pillow has been the perfect spot to rest the bottom of my book. Instead of sore wrists, this Book Beau Bean is just what the reading doctor ordered. But keep an eye out, these pillows are hot commodities and come in and out of stock quickly.

For the fashionable reader

Tired Club T-Shirt from Bookshelf Tees, $32

Last week, I became so engrossed in a book that I finally put it down (after I finished) at 2 a.m. So this t-shirt, plus so many of Bookshelf Tees’ others, is the perfect way to show off your love for reading while you’re on the move. Plus these t-shirts are super soft as they’re created on 100% cotton Comfort Colors tees in unisex sizing.

For the reader who wants to make their mark

Book Stamper, $19.95-$45

I have been eyeing these book stampers on TikTok. Book lovers have been stamping everything from their favorite modern books to classic novels. From initials to designs, these bibliophiles are making their mark on the literary world one press at a time.

For the reader who gets easily lost

Book Darts 125 Count Tin Bronze Bookmarks, $15.07

Postcards From Penguin, $25

The classic reading accessory with so many options. To wade through it, I debated what made a good bookmark. For me, it was the ease of finding the page, plus the aesthetic. Here, I am recommending chic and simple book tabs from BookDarts for the more modern reads. Plus, these postcards feature classic book jackets from Penguin for when you’re reading something nostalgic.