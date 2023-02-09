Open in App
May need paid subscription
Miami Herald

The best book light, plus the other must-haves for the bibliophile in your life

By Haley Velasco,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31cys9_0kiJuvrf00

Items featured are independently selected by editors. Products purchased through our links may earn us a commission.

Ever since I could read, I have considered myself a bookworm. From speed-reading through every Junie B. Jones book, to now, devouring anything I can get my hands on (I am currently in a modern romance and historical fiction phase).

But I read everywhere. From devouring a beach read while lounging to hanging in my bed to read before going to sleep, I have found some items that make it easier — and more fun — to get to this year’s reading goal.

For the nocturnal reader

Glocusent LED Neck Reading Light, $21.99

This book light has gone viral — even Jenna Bush Hager was raving about it on The Today Show — because what’s better than hands free (and clip free) reading. In over seven colors, this light shines from both sides of the neck and can be plugged in to charge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U9PiS_0kiJuvrf00

Explore a new, hot book, plus pair it with a cocktail (or mocktail) recipe from bartenders, mixologists and tastemakers from across the U.S.

Email

For the reader who values comfort

Book Beau Bean

If you’re like me and your last book was a whopping 416 pages and oh so heavy, this bean-shaped book pillow has been the perfect spot to rest the bottom of my book. Instead of sore wrists, this Book Beau Bean is just what the reading doctor ordered. But keep an eye out, these pillows are hot commodities and come in and out of stock quickly.

For the fashionable reader

Tired Club T-Shirt from Bookshelf Tees, $32

Last week, I became so engrossed in a book that I finally put it down (after I finished) at 2 a.m. So this t-shirt, plus so many of Bookshelf Tees’ others, is the perfect way to show off your love for reading while you’re on the move. Plus these t-shirts are super soft as they’re created on 100% cotton Comfort Colors tees in unisex sizing.

For the reader who wants to make their mark

Book Stamper, $19.95-$45

I have been eyeing these book stampers on TikTok. Book lovers have been stamping everything from their favorite modern books to classic novels. From initials to designs, these bibliophiles are making their mark on the literary world one press at a time.

For the reader who gets easily lost

Book Darts 125 Count Tin Bronze Bookmarks, $15.07

Postcards From Penguin, $25

The classic reading accessory with so many options. To wade through it, I debated what made a good bookmark. For me, it was the ease of finding the page, plus the aesthetic. Here, I am recommending chic and simple book tabs from BookDarts for the more modern reads. Plus, these postcards feature classic book jackets from Penguin for when you’re reading something nostalgic.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Man hurls anti-Semitic slur at bicyclist and punches him off bike in Broward, deputies say
Dania Beach, FL22 hours ago
Weird noise traveling through walls and floors of a Florida city. What’s causing it?
Punta Gorda, FL2 hours ago
Depeche Mode adds Miami date to its fast-selling tour. Here’s ticket information
Miami, FL1 day ago
A fisherman may have caught Florida’s biggest bull shark — while standing on a Miami beach
Miami, FL1 day ago
A South Beach drum circle is upsetting nearby condo dwellers. The city might step in
Miami Beach, FL2 days ago
Man arrested after police say he stabbed two 17-year-old girls at a Broward nightclub
Fort Lauderdale, FL1 day ago
Ex-high school dean was gang kingpin accused of killing rival, New York officials say
New York City, NY1 hour ago
Suspect with ‘superpowers’ gets stuck in a Buick after door closes, Florida cops say
Haines City, FL2 days ago
QB Lamar Jackson to the Dolphins is a franchise-changing possibility Miami should pursue | Opinion
Miami, FL2 days ago
Curious 3-year-old finds gun and fatally shoots himself in the face, Florida cops say
Deland, FL21 hours ago
Hatch swings open on Florida State Fair ride, injuring woman, she says. ‘Nightmare’
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Miami man pleads guilty to violently targeting gay men — robbing, nearly killing one, feds say
Miami, FL15 hours ago
Rush-hour train crash near Doral leaves pedestrian hospitalized. Seek alternate routes
Doral, FL2 days ago
Woman exercising at gym is attacked, Florida cops say. Then bodybuilder fights back
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Broward deputies search for bus hijacker after shots near airport, sheriff’s office says
Fort Lauderdale, FL5 hours ago
A Key West businessman arrested in bar urination death learns his status from judge
Key West, FL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy