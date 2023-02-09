Open in App
El Paso, TX
See more from this location?
KTSM

El Paso bar accused of overserving after fatal crash

By Melissa Luna,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J08FI_0kiJu88f00

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) — The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission is investigating the Chino Chido bar following Sunday’s fatal crash in Downtown El Paso.

Wrong-way driver in fatal Downtown El Paso crash charged with intoxication manslaughter

According to the TABC, the agency opened an investigation Wednesday regarding allegations of overservice at the bar, connected to the fatal accident.

As KTSM 9 News has previously reported, 20-year-old Antonio Machorro Jr. was driving the wrong way on Stanton St. at a high rate of speed when his car reportedly struck a vehicle driven by 41-year-old Adriana Olivan.

Both drivers were transported to a local hospital. Olivan died at the hospital as a result of her injuries, while Machorro was treated for minor injuries. Police add that one of Machorro’s passengers fled the scene of the crash.

Machorro was charged with intoxication manslaughter. According to court documents, Machorro used a friend’s identification card to drink at several bars which included Chino Chido.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State
EPPD update on deadly El Paso Mall shooting
El Paso, TX23 hours ago
UPDATE: Officers respond to deadly shooting in far East El Paso
El Paso, TX13 hours ago
DPS pursuit on I-10 East leads to crash
El Paso, TX13 hours ago
Most Popular
Fight between two groups led to El Paso mall shooting, police say
El Paso, TX21 hours ago
Cielo Vista Mall employees barricade themselves after shots fired
El Paso, TX17 hours ago
1 person arrested after DPS pursuit ends in Central El Paso
El Paso, TX1 day ago
El Pasoans react to Cielo Vista mall shooting
El Paso, TX23 hours ago
Accused gang member arrested for aggravated assault with deadly weapon
San Elizario, TX21 hours ago
2 suspects in custody following shooting that left 1 dead, 3 injured in El Paso
El Paso, TX1 day ago
1 killed, 3 hurt in shooting at El Paso shopping mall
El Paso, TX1 day ago
Thursday morning top stories: 1 killed, 3 injured in El Paso mall shooting
El Paso, TX1 day ago
Catholic Diocese of El Paso releases statement after Cielo Vista shooting
El Paso, TX1 day ago
Circle K offering up to 40 cents off per gallon
El Paso, TX18 hours ago
Man arrested after barricading himself in NE El Paso
El Paso, TX2 days ago
Fire damages home in Las Cruces
Las Cruces, NM1 day ago
El Paso mall shooting: Off-duty police officer took down suspect within minutes, chief said
El Paso, TX1 day ago
1 person died after being struck by train in central El Paso
El Paso, TX2 days ago
El Paso teen found with a total of 192 prescription pills, marijuana and THC
El Paso, TX2 days ago
Gov. Greg Abbott addresses shooting at Cielo Vista Mall
El Paso, TX1 day ago
Tacotote to Open Restaurant in Eastlake This Year
El Paso, TX23 hours ago
Operator of illegal gambling dens in San Diego sentenced
El Paso, TX1 day ago
EPPD: Train struck pedestrian Wednesday morning
El Paso, TX2 days ago
3 people displaced after mobile home fire in central El Paso
El Paso, TX1 day ago
Las Cruces shooting suspect faces charge for being felon with a firearm
Las Cruces, NM3 days ago
Scammer hits man who is searching for his lost, blind dog
Rio Rancho, NM18 hours ago
The Mystery Surrounding The New Smash Burgers In El Paso
El Paso, TX23 hours ago
El Pasoans are reminded about mental health after shooting
El Paso, TX14 hours ago
Two Las Cruces men charged with federal firearms violations
Las Cruces, NM2 days ago
El Paso woman helps reunite migrant families and their dogs separated at the border
El Paso, TX22 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy