Little Rock, AR
KARK 4 News

Section of Arkansas River Trail in Little Rock temporarily closed due to mudslide

By Ryan Turbeville,

7 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Those walking the Arkansas River Trail in Little Rock may encounter a significant roadblock along the path.

Officials with the City of Little Rock said that a section of the Arkansas River in downtown Little Rock has been closed due to a mudslide on the bank of the river Thursday.

Capital City Classic 10K announces top prizes for winners

The closed portion is between Arch Street and Gaines Street, north of Little Rock City Hall.

The section will be closed while crews evaluate the integrity of the remaining embankment and paved surface and until repairs can be completed.

LR city officials said they appreciate the public’s patience during the clean-up and repair process

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

