Open in App
Sacramento, CA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Sacramento Bee

Kings stand pat at NBA trade deadline; Mike Brown confident in current roster

By Chris Biderman,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PH2C4_0kiJrggx00

Despite a flurry of moves throughout the NBA during one of the most hectic trade deadlines in recent memory, the Sacramento Kings decided to stand pat.

General Manager Monte McNair and Assistant GM Wes Wilcox — who signed extensions this month to remain with Sacramento beyond this season — did not make a substantial trade ahead of Thursday’s noon deadline despite a slew of playoff competitors in the Western Conference making trades to bolster their rosters.

The Kings recently concluded a season-long seven-game road trip and will host back-to-back games against the Dallas Mavericks Friday and Saturday. The team sits at 31-23, good for the third seed in the Western Conference. Wednesday’s win against the Houston Rockets exceeded the previous season’s win total with 28 games left in the season.

“We like our team,” head coach Mike Brown said at practice Thursday. “The guys have been competitive and they’re learning and growing throughout this process, and getting a little bit better. So it’s a good challenge for us.”

And given the Kings’ spent the last two seasons rebuilding, starting with the trade to acquire center Domantas Sabonis for Tyrese Haliburton at last year’s deadline, Sacramento could be considered ahead of schedule in their organizational reconstruction. They also traded a protected 2024 first-round draft pick for shooting guard Kevin Huerter.

The Suns added future Hall of Famer Kevin Durant, the Mavericks brought in point guard Kyrie Irving, D’Angelo Russell went to the Lakers, Russell Westbrook is headed to Utah (though he’s expected to get bought out), and the Warriors brought back defensive ace Gary Payton II. The Clippers added Rockets sharpshooter Eric Gordon, scoring guard Bones Hyland and center Mason Plumlee.

The Kings currently lead the Pacific Division, which includes the Suns, Lakers, Warriors and Clippers.

“I’ve been around a long time,” said Brown. “I don’t know if I’ve seen one division have as many as trades as our division. And the reality of it is all those teams got better and they brought in high caliber players and is it going to be tougher? Yes. ... We’ve got to bring our hard hats and boots and get after it.”

The lone move McNair and Co. decided to make was on the margins when they acquired Nets youngster Kessler Edwards, who is far closer to a long-term, developmental project than a potential playoff contributor.

Other names that had been linked to the Kings leading up to the deadline made moves elsewhere. The Spurs sent swing man Josh Richardson to the Pelicans. The Lakers, who were the most active team at the deadline, acquired Magic center Mo Bamba for point guard Patrick Beverley.

Standing pat allows the Kings to continue to evaluate their roster as the season intensifies. Brown has talked throughout the campaign about how things get tougher as the season wears on, particularly if the Kings make the playoffs for the first time in 16 years.

“It’s easy to kind of get to where we are,” Brown said. “If you play hard, or compete, if you’re organized, knock on wood, if you can stay a little healthy. You can have a chance during the regular season to sit in a playoff position.

“But going into the All-Star break and then coming out of it? Let’s see. Let’s see who can step up and get it done. Because this is when it happens.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Need another kind of flower for Valentine’s Day? These Sacramento weed shops have deals
Sacramento, CA3 days ago
Kings guard Kevin Huerter says NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest has been ‘a goal of mine’
Sacramento, CA2 days ago
Most expensive home listed in San Francisco offers charm, history, Golden Gate views
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Catalytic converter heist wakes woman, who backs over, kills accused thief, CA cops say
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Powerball winner got a record $2 billion — how much goes to California, Sacramento schools?
Sacramento, CA2 days ago
“He finished for the season” Lakers’ fans go bonkers after Anthony Davis deactivates IG account following defeat vs Blazers
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
This midtown Sacramento poke restaurant quietly closed its doors last week
Sacramento, CA1 day ago
Two hurt, taken to hospital after car crashes into Sacramento apartment building
Sacramento, CA2 days ago
Shige Tokita, the ‘godfather’ of Sacramento’s sushi scene, has closed his only restaurant
Sacramento, CA4 hours ago
Daiso eyes March opening for new Elk Grove Commons location, its fifth in the Sacramento area
Elk Grove, CA1 day ago
Should I rent my ski gear in Sacramento or Tahoe? Here are options — and what they cost
Sacramento, CA1 day ago
New Folsom cafe offers pastries, sandwiches from locally sourced bread, produce ingredients
Folsom, CA2 days ago
The NBA recognized 10 Black-owned businesses in Sacramento. See who made the league’s list
Sacramento, CA1 day ago
Stolen mail, dozen of tax forms, found in traffic stop — Placer deputies arrest Rocklin woman
Rocklin, CA20 hours ago
Man accused of slashing 3 women in weeks-long string of attacks, Oregon cops say
Portland, OR20 hours ago
Tree trimmer trapped 50 feet high in palm tree dies, California firefighters say
Bonita, CA2 days ago
Suspect shot dead by Yolo County SWAT team attempting to serve warrant, sheriff says
Dunnigan, CA2 days ago
Body found decades ago in Arizona identified as missing California mom, cops say
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
Sacramento public schools consultant, former Sacramento Bee reporter Bob Blattner dies
Sacramento, CA3 days ago
Woman’s ex traveled from Arizona to trigger explosion near her CA home, cops say
Thousand Oaks, CA1 day ago
Three-time Grammy winner announces Sacramento stop. Here’s when you can get tickets
Sacramento, CA34 minutes ago
California arrest in wife’s death after couple went missing — car seen near Sacramento
Fairfield, CA49 minutes ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy