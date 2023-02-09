Relive your ‘Animal House’ days in this listed Ohio residence… that’s an ex-frat house

A six-bedroom, three-bathroom home for sale in Youngstown, Ohio, is getting some attention on social media thanks to its dramatically affordable cost and proximity to a popular university.

Interior Screen grab from Zillow

And the fact that it happens to be an ex-frat house — and the interior shows it.

“Hear that? It’s opportunity knocking!” the listing on Zillow.com says. “Welcome to 45 Indiana Ave located just a few blocks away from Youngstown State University! Home to a former YSU fraternity, this 6 bedroom tudor mansion is just waiting for you and your ideas!”

The residence, which is listed for $125,000, is 3,752 square feet, and while it does have plenty of features, it looks to be a fixer-upper of sorts with its scratched flooring, spray painted walls and, well, more.

It’s clear this home was the scene of more than a few keggers.

However, the listing screams optimism about the home’s potential.

Features include:

Fireplace

Large foyer

Sunroom

Rec room

Bar

Lofted room

Finished basement

Two hot water tanks



Kitchen Screen grab from Zillow

The house along with its Greek letters appeared on Cheap Zillow , a fun Twitter segment run by Bloomberg reporter Steven Dennis that highlights super inexpensive homes for sale around the country.

“Bargain of the Week: This 6BR, 3BA beauty is just $125K! It’s in Youngstown, Ohio, and has frathouse charm because it’s a frat house!” Dennis tweeted. “We should turn it into the world’s cheapest timeshare.”

“ Buy it and just force your congressional staff to do some of the house chores,” one person said.

“ Just think of the fun we could have touching up the beer decor and naming the rooms,” another tweeted.

“I can smell the beer from AZ ,” another noted.

“ If it’s anything like the frat houses I remember from college, that will need to be gutted and fully renovate,” someone said.

The home does have a pending offer, per the online listing.

Youngstown is about 75 miles southeast of Cleveland.

