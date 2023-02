Senior heavyweight wrestler Kane Lapointe had himself quite the week. Lapointe went 5-0 between the Hutchinson Quad and duals against Princeton and Cambridge-Isanti. He beat Nicholas Lehar (DCL) on a fall at 1:17, Riley Carrigan (HUTC) 3-0, Harley Weber (BBE) on a fall at 5:50, Ronan Landers (Cambridge-Isanti) 3-2 and Kevin Boeke (Princeton) on a fall at 0:34.