Freshman point guard Sam Voll helped the Monticello girls basketball team to a win over Big Lake. She scored 17 points (all in the first half) against the Hornets while adding 3 rebounds, 7 assists and 3 steals. In a loss to Becker, Voll dropped a team-high 22 points while hauling in 7 rebounds, dished out 2 assists, and had 1 block and 1 steal. The girls are 15-5 this season and 5-0 after a loss.