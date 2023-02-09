LCMC keeping parade goers safe with first aid stations

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — LCMC Health is keeping residents safe this Mardi Gras season with EMS coverage along parade routes.

Beginning Friday (Feb. 10th) first aid stations set up throughout Kenner, Metairie, New Orleans and the Northshore will offer safety and parade supplies. The supplies includes items such as hand sanitizer, bandage dispensers, collapsible bags and other items for parade goers.

“By strategically placing these first aid stations along the parade route, our trained volunteers can attend to minor injuries quicker and ease the burden on emergency departments and our EMS system,” says Dr. Jennifer Avegno, Director of the New Orleans Health Department.

Volunteers helping out are from local hospitals throughout the region trained in CPR and are first aid-certified. They are prepared to treat basic injuries as well as some trained professionals who will assist in transporting parade-goers to a nearby emergency care location.

Dr. John Heaton, President and Chief Medical Officer, LCMC Health says, “We’re a local healthcare system and nothing says local like Mardi Gras.”

Station locations are listed below.

Uptown and Endymion first aid stations :

Louisiana Ave. and St. Charles Ave.

Jackson Ave. and St. Charles Ave.

The Circles at Howard Avenue

Canal St. and St. Charles Ave.

Mid-City first aid stations :

N. Hennessey St. and Orleans (Endymion only)

N. Broad and Canal Street (Endymion only)

Canal St. and St. Charles Ave.

Metairie first aid stations :

Bonnabel Blvd. and Veterans Memorial Blvd.

Melody Dr. and Veterans Memorial Blvd.

Severn Ave. and Veterans Memorial Blvd.

Viewing stands at Veterans Memorial Blvd. and North Causeway Blvd.

Cleary Ave and Veterans Memorial Blvd.

Houma Blvd and Veterans Memorial Blvd.

Martin Behrman and Veterans Memorial Blvd.

Kenner route first aid stations:

Chateau Dr. and West Esplanade Ave.

Loyola Dr. and West Esplanade Ave.

Loyola Dr. and Vintage Dr.

Vintage Dr. and Chateau Dr.

