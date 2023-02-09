Read full article on original website
KTAR.com
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs says school voucher expansion leaves many behind
PHOENIX — Among contentions between Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs and a Republican-controlled State Legislature is education, specifically the Empowerment Scholarship Account (ESA) program. Hobbs’ budget proposal called for a repeal of the expansion signed by former Gov. Doug Ducey in July 2022, but Republican Arizona Senate President Warren Petersen...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Pinal leaders oppose bill that would loosen residential zoning
PHOENIX — Pinal County cities and towns are uniting in opposition to a bill that is advancing through the Arizona Legislature that would severely limit their ability to make their own zoning decisions. Arizona cities and towns would be required to allow new homes, duplexes and triplexes on very...
knau.org
Arizona senate committee rejects Hobbs' pick for head of Department of Health Services
A panel of Arizona senators have recommended the rejection of Gov. Katie Hobbs' nominee to lead the state health department. Republicans on the Senate Committee on Director Nominations recommended the full Senate reject the confirmation of nominee Dr. Theresa Cullen. She currently serves as the health director in Pima County.
Bill introduced by Arizona Representative and Senator seeking prohibition to forced labor for pregnant women in prison
In 2020, 47 out of every 100,000 women were imprisoned in the United States. The highest rate is in Idaho and the lowest rate is in Massachusetts. A few days ago, a bill was introduced by Arizona Representative Athena Salman and Senator Eva Burch seeking prohibition to forced labor for pregnant women in prison.
Woman jailed for collecting 4 ballots in Arizona sparks fear of voting in majority Latino city
This story was produced in partnership with Type Investigations, with support from the Fund for Constitutional Government. SAN LUIS, ARIZ. – The small city of San Luis is tucked away in the far corner of Arizona, closer to Mexico than to any major U.S. city. The community is nearly 95% Latino and tight-knit — the type […] The post Woman jailed for collecting 4 ballots in Arizona sparks fear of voting in majority Latino city</h1> appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
kjzz.org
Gov. Katie Hobbs addresses immigration, education criticism on Fox News
Arizona Democratic Governor Katie Hobbs talked about the issue of immigration and border security in the state on Sunday morning. In a “Fox News Sunday” interview, she defended her decision and cost to maintain the migrant busing program which buses people out of border towns. The program was implemented by her Republican predecessor Doug Ducey.
Gov. Hobbs' pick for state public health director flunks Republicans’ COVID test. Here’s why it matters.
PHOENIX — Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs’ nominee to serve as the state’s top public health official was rejected by a Republican-led vetting committee, after a three-hour partisan grilling that echoed the tone of Capitol Hill confirmation hearings. The state Senate’s new Director Nominations Committee voted 3-2 along...
arizonasuntimes.com
Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer and Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes Discuss Adding More Ballot Drop Boxes
Secretary of State Adrian Fontes, whose victory is being challenged by Republican candidate Mark Finchem, hosted a panel discussion with election fraud denier Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer this week. ABC-15 Data Analyst Garrett Archer moderated the event at the Valley Bar in Phoenix, the bipartisan pair discussed the 2022...
Half of Arizona Empowerment Scholarship Account students left public schools, latest data show
(The Center Square) – The portion of students taking advantage of Arizona’s Empowerment Scholarship Account program after previously attending a public school has dramatically shifted. According to the latest information from the Arizona Department of Education, the ESA program now has 47,200 students participating. The data, released Monday, is a marked increase from the roughly 30,000 students participating in January. “We get 150 new applications a day,” said Christine Accurso,...
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Governor Candidate Kari Lake Tells Iowa Republicans to Demand Presidential Candidates Put America and Election Integrity First
ANKENY, Iowa — Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake made her second stop in her two-day trip to Iowa with a message to conservatives in the kick-off caucus state: Back candidates who put America and election integrity first. “First of all, you know who I’m supporting for president,” Lake...
prescottenews.com
Arizona lawmakers pull constitutional public school spending cap for the year – The Center Square
Lawmakers in Arizona have given public school districts too much money. They remedied that problem Wednesday by allowing districts to spend more than a voter-approved cap on district spending allows, dodging a more than $1.3 billion shortfall compared to what schools were told they had when the Legislature passed its budget last year.
azbigmedia.com
Here are the challenges facing rural water systems in Arizona
Challenges facing rural water systems in Arizona and possible solutions to those problems, were the subject of a public webinar on Thursday hosted by the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) Water Quality Division. DEEPER DIVE: Here’s a look at the future of water in Arizona. Water systems in...
Newly Introduced Bill Would Penalize Schools That Don't Allow Time for The Pledge of Allegiance
School districts in the state of Arizona are required by law to display the United States Constitution and flag inside of every classroom and to set aside time every day for students to recite the Pledge of Allegiance, although participation is not required.
kjzz.org
Arizona schools must prioritize armed police officers over counselors, Superintendent Horne says
Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne says schools applying for safety grants must prioritize armed police officers over school counselors. Arizona’s School Safety Grant Program has been around since 2019, allowing schools to get state funds for counselors, social workers or school resource officers. Now, Horne said the...
AZFamily
Rise of pickleball pitting neighbor against neighbor, leading to lawsuits
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Described as a mix between tennis, badminton and ping-pong, pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the U.S. And these new converts need a place to play, which has left many cities, towns and homeowners associations trying to keep pace. In some cases, these passionate, zealous fans are advocating that basketball and tennis courts be converted into pickleball courts. As Arizona’s Family Investigates found, it’s pitting neighbor against neighbor, in some cases leading to lawsuits.
roselawgroupreporter.com
[OPINION] Proposed bill could eliminate Paradise Valley’s 1 home per acre zoning
The By-Right Zoning bill is back and worse than ever. Last year many of us wrote about and worked hard to educate all residents and communities about the dangers and destruction of by-right zoning bill House Bill 2674 for all municipalities throughout Arizona. The Home Builders Association and the Arizona...
'Deal with it': Arizona lawmaker blocks gun safety bill from being heard
PEORIA, Ariz. — It takes just a few seconds for firearms safety instructor Brandon Loftin to access his handgun from a safe. Loftin believes quick access is often just as important as accuracy. "When it comes to a stressful situation, you have to practice for it to become a...
Arizona witness reports three oval-shaped objects hovering in triangle formation
An Arizona witness at Tucson reported watching three white, oval-shaped objects hovering in a triangular formation at 3:30 p.m. on March 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
KTAR.com
Audubon Southwest, Arizona Wilderness unveil Superb Owl winner
PHOENIX — Congratulations to the birds that won the Superb Owl competition in Arizona. Not the Philadelphia Eagles, who play in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, but the much smaller cactus ferruginous pygmy owls found in mesquite thickets of southern Arizona. Audubon Southwest and the Arizona Wilderness Brewing Company...
Arizona schools rank among top producers of Fulbright Scholars
The University of Arizona, Arizona State University and Chandler-Gilbert Community College ranked among the top producers of Fulbright Scholars.
