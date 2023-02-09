ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

KTAR.com

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs says school voucher expansion leaves many behind

PHOENIX — Among contentions between Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs and a Republican-controlled State Legislature is education, specifically the Empowerment Scholarship Account (ESA) program. Hobbs’ budget proposal called for a repeal of the expansion signed by former Gov. Doug Ducey in July 2022, but Republican Arizona Senate President Warren Petersen...
ARIZONA STATE
roselawgroupreporter.com

Pinal leaders oppose bill that would loosen residential zoning

PHOENIX — Pinal County cities and towns are uniting in opposition to a bill that is advancing through the Arizona Legislature that would severely limit their ability to make their own zoning decisions. Arizona cities and towns would be required to allow new homes, duplexes and triplexes on very...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
Kentucky Lantern

Woman jailed for collecting 4 ballots in Arizona sparks fear of voting in majority Latino city

This story was produced in partnership with Type Investigations, with support from the Fund for Constitutional Government.  SAN LUIS, ARIZ. – The small city of San Luis is tucked away in the far corner of Arizona, closer to Mexico than to any major U.S. city. The community is nearly 95% Latino and tight-knit — the type […] The post Woman jailed for collecting 4 ballots in Arizona sparks fear of voting in majority Latino city</h1> appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
SAN LUIS, AZ
kjzz.org

Gov. Katie Hobbs addresses immigration, education criticism on Fox News

Arizona Democratic Governor Katie Hobbs talked about the issue of immigration and border security in the state on Sunday morning. In a “Fox News Sunday” interview, she defended her decision and cost to maintain the migrant busing program which buses people out of border towns. The program was implemented by her Republican predecessor Doug Ducey.
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer and Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes Discuss Adding More Ballot Drop Boxes

Secretary of State Adrian Fontes, whose victory is being challenged by Republican candidate Mark Finchem, hosted a panel discussion with election fraud denier Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer this week. ABC-15 Data Analyst Garrett Archer moderated the event at the Valley Bar in Phoenix, the bipartisan pair discussed the 2022...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
The Center Square

Half of Arizona Empowerment Scholarship Account students left public schools, latest data show

(The Center Square) – The portion of students taking advantage of Arizona’s Empowerment Scholarship Account program after previously attending a public school has dramatically shifted. According to the latest information from the Arizona Department of Education, the ESA program now has 47,200 students participating. The data, released Monday, is a marked increase from the roughly 30,000 students participating in January. “We get 150 new applications a day,” said Christine Accurso,...
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona Governor Candidate Kari Lake Tells Iowa Republicans to Demand Presidential Candidates Put America and Election Integrity First

ANKENY, Iowa — Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake made her second stop in her two-day trip to Iowa with a message to conservatives in the kick-off caucus state: Back candidates who put America and election integrity first. “First of all, you know who I’m supporting for president,” Lake...
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Here are the challenges facing rural water systems in Arizona

Challenges facing rural water systems in Arizona and possible solutions to those problems, were the subject of a public webinar on Thursday hosted by the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) Water Quality Division. DEEPER DIVE: Here’s a look at the future of water in Arizona. Water systems in...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Rise of pickleball pitting neighbor against neighbor, leading to lawsuits

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Described as a mix between tennis, badminton and ping-pong, pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the U.S. And these new converts need a place to play, which has left many cities, towns and homeowners associations trying to keep pace. In some cases, these passionate, zealous fans are advocating that basketball and tennis courts be converted into pickleball courts. As Arizona’s Family Investigates found, it’s pitting neighbor against neighbor, in some cases leading to lawsuits.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Audubon Southwest, Arizona Wilderness unveil Superb Owl winner

PHOENIX — Congratulations to the birds that won the Superb Owl competition in Arizona. Not the Philadelphia Eagles, who play in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, but the much smaller cactus ferruginous pygmy owls found in mesquite thickets of southern Arizona. Audubon Southwest and the Arizona Wilderness Brewing Company...
ARIZONA STATE

