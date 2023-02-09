Open in App
WRBL News 3

Periods of heavy rain likely through the weekend

By Cody Nickel,

7 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Showers will be possible through the overnight with a few breaks as we get towards daybreak Friday.

As the front remains stationary through Friday, heavy rain showers will move into the region by the afternoon and evening. A few embedded elevated thunderstorms could be possible.

As the front remains stalled, an upper level low develops and moves into the region keeping us cool through the weekend along with bringing heavy rainfall.

This upper level low rotates out Sunday leaving a few showers and possibly a few snow flurries by Sunday morning with decreasing clouds through the day.

Weak high pressure relieves us from the rain as temperatures moderate back into the mid to upper 60s for the first part of the week. Another frontal boundary is set to arrive early Wednesday with a few showers before this boundary stalls out.

