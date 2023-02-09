Open in App
Naples, FL
See more from this location?
NBC2 Fort Myers

Teen leads multiple Collier agencies on stolen vehicle chase

By Ryan Arbogast,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03eoUj_0kiJpSM500

NAPLES, Fla. — 17-year-old Daekwon Smith has been arrested after leading officers and deputies on a chase Wednesday evening.

CCSO documents show that a reportedly stolen car, a 2019 Honda Accord, was located in the Tommy Bahama restaurant parking lot on 3rd Street South Wednesday evening. Smith, alongside a 16-year-old girl and other accomplice, were seen entering the stolen vehicle.

One child was removed from the vehicle prior to the driver, Smith, taking off. That young man was not charged and was returned to his family. Per reports, he was on a CCSO missing child list.

Stop-sticks were deployed in the alleyway between the restaurant and Sea Salt, which blew 3/4 tires on the vehicle. The car continued and fled police until it stopped at the Naples City Dock.

Smith fled the vehicle and attempted to evade police by jumping in the Naples Bay. He was later taken from the water and charged with grand theft auto, resisting arrest, fleeing police and marijuana possession. Smith was also hit with a City of Naples code violation for entering the city dock after hours.

His accomplice, a 16-year-old girl, was charged with marijuana possession. Since she did not commit felony action, her name and mugshot have not be released.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Naples, FL
Convicted felon arrested for gun possession in Collier County
Naples, FL1 day ago
A wanted man has been taken into custody after riding through a shopping plaza
Naples, FL1 day ago
Multiple people injured after 5-vehicle crash in Naples
Naples, FL1 day ago
Most Popular
FHP discusses the consequences of leaving the scene of an accident
Fort Myers, FL22 hours ago
Drunk Driving Florida Man Cracks Open A Cold One During Traffic Stop
Cape Coral, FL1 day ago
Fugitive Friday: February 17
Fort Myers, FL3 hours ago
Lehigh Acres authorities are searching for “chip-eating bandit”
Lehigh Acres, FL21 hours ago
Liquor Store Hit Twice by Brazen Thieves Who Steal $600 Worth of Cognac
Lehigh Acres, FL1 day ago
Immokalee man found guilty of murder with a firearm
Immokalee, FL2 days ago
One person taken to hospital after shooting in Fort Myers
Fort Myers, FL1 day ago
Three wanted for Bonita Springs CVS theft
Bonita Springs, FL2 days ago
Two shoplifters target Lehigh Acres liquor store, steal $650 in cognac
Lehigh Acres, FL2 days ago
Work van overturns in crash with school bus in Lehigh Acres
Lehigh Acres, FL2 days ago
Burglar wanted for stealing from work van in Bonita Springs
Bonita Springs, FL3 days ago
Port Charlotte woman arrested for hit and run that critically injured bicyclist
Port Charlotte, FL3 days ago
Crews investigate stove fire inside Cape Coral duplex
Cape Coral, FL10 hours ago
Fort Myers Police Chief Derrick Diggs dies
Fort Myers, FL2 days ago
Teen charged with DUI after crashing SUV into Fort Myers home
Fort Myers, FL4 days ago
Naples Teen, who took Super Bowl selfie with Justin Timberlake, arrested for battery
Naples, FL2 days ago
FHP plane tracks man fleeing from I-75 traffic stop
Fort Myers, FL4 days ago
Fort Myers Beach councilman proposes creating island police department
Fort Myers Beach, FL16 hours ago
Parents concerned after “kill list” found on Cape Coral school bus
Cape Coral, FL2 days ago
Sawed-off rifle discharges in Port Charlotte man’s hands during maintenance
Port Charlotte, FL3 days ago
Reflecting on the legacy of late Fort Myers Police Chief Derrick Diggs
Fort Myers, FL1 day ago
17-year-old arrested for DUI after crashing into a home in Tice
Tice, FL4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy