Zatarain’s feeds the Tremé just in time for Carnival

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — Zatarain’s Smoked Sausage is feeding the Tremé with their famous jambalaya recipe just in time for Mardi Gras.

Wednesday (Feb. 15th) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Zatarian’s will give 500 jambalaya meal kits containing one package of sausage and two boxes of rice to residents and musicians in the Tremé area. The food giveaway, started in 2021, as a response to address food insecurity in New Orleans after the pandemic.

The first 500 attendees that drive or walk up to the giveaway station located at 1313 St. Phillip Street can expect themed prizes as well.

The giveaway will feature jazz musician Shannon Powell who will play alongside his jazz trio.

