Moscow, ID

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin Airbnb rentals; what rights do neighbors have?

MILWAUKEE - Consumers expect to find Airbnb rentals in the Wisconsin Dells, Door County and in northern Wisconsin. But, when it comes to city neighborhoods, what are the rules?. Contact 6 looked into who is protected by Wisconsin law when it comes to short-term rentals, and who’s not. Chanelle...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Obtain ID to vote; DMV explains steps

MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) explains the steps needed to obtain an ID to vote if the voter does not already have some form of ID to show at the polls, such as a Wisconsin driver license or ID. There is no separate "voter ID" and a REAL ID is not required in the state.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Overdose deaths: Milwaukee groups hold harm reduction drive-thru

MILWAUKEE - More people in Wisconsin are dying young, with one new report showing people are now more likely to die in their 20s, 30s or 40s. Samad's House, a sober living home for women, partnered with other Milwaukee-based nonprofits for a harm reduction drive-thru Saturday, Feb. 11. Advocates, like...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Running 4 Heroes: Peter Jerving honored by Florida boy with 1-mile jog

MILWAUKEE - Zechariah Cartledge, a young boy from Florida, honored fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving with a 1-mile run as part of his organization "Running 4 Heroes, Inc." The boy founded the organization in 2019 when he was 10 years old. He runs one mile for every first responder...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

'Object' shot down over Lake Huron, here's why so many are being found

MADISON, Wis. - Three flying objects were shot down over the weekend including one over Lake Huron Sunday, Feb. 12 by fighters from the 115th Fighter Wing in Madison. "I don’t think the American people need to worry about aliens," said John Kirby, National Security Council spokesman. The three...
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin tax plan: Gov. Evers wants to boost middle class

MADISON, Wis. - Gov. Tony Evers released more specifics on how he plans to direct tax benefits toward low-income and middle-class Wisconsin earners under his executive budget. The governor's office released details Sunday showing the plan would limit exceptions that benefit wealthy filers, outlaw state taxes on federal student loan relief and follow through on Evers' campaign promises for $1.2 billion in tax cuts over two years.
WISCONSIN STATE

