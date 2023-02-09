What’s Your Favorite Burt Bacharach Song?

Legendary songwriter Burt Bacharach died Wednesday (Feb. 8) at age 94. As one of the most prolific musicians of his time, it’s impossible to overstate the enormity of Bacharach’s contributions to the pop canon and music history as a whole. But with so many iconic standards to choose from, Billboard wants to know: Which of the musician’s pop confections is your all-time favorite?

Billboard contributor Gary Graff shared his picks for Bacharach’s 10 best songs on Wednesday, and now we want to know what tops your personal list.

Is “I Say a Little Prayer,” the classic recorded in 1967 by Dionne Warwick and one year later by Aretha Franklin, your sentimental favorite? Or do you prefer “Walk On By,” Warwick’s pretty perfect breakout hit from three years before “Prayer”?

Carpenters recorded the definitive version of “(They Long to Be) Close to You” in 1970, but other versions of the wistful ballad were released by the likes of Dusty Springfield, Richard Chamberlain and, of course, the Queen of Twitter herself — though it was originally written for Herb Alpert.

Which song puts you in a happier mood: “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head,” as recorded for 1969’s Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid , or the kitschy “What’s New Pussycat?” from the feature film of the same name (and also that unforgettable moment in Steve Martin’s Father of Bride )?

Or maybe your favorite Bacharach ditty is one that didn’t make our list — from “Baby It’s You” and “Wishin’ and Hoping” to “Arthur’s Theme” and “What the World Needs Now.”

Vote for your favorite song by the late Bacharach below.