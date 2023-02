KSLA

VIDEO: Family members of man fatally shot by SPD officer speak out By Stacey CameronRachael Thomas, 7 days ago

By Stacey CameronRachael Thomas, 7 days ago

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The family of a man shot and killed during an encounter with police is now speaking out. Alonzo Bagley, 43, was ...