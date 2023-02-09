Letters: When it comes to guns, 'we are not the problem'

We are not the problem

The Feb. 2 letter "Don't call it ‘gun violence'" is a perfect example of a realistic and meaningful action to address the issue of gun related crimes both here in Ohio and in the rest of our country.

Instead of focusing on the 90 percent of legal and responsible gun owners, focus our resources on those actually committing these crimes, the criminal element.

The letter writer suggests “identifying and cataloging the criminals” rather than those who legally keep and bear arms as provided for under the constitution of the United States. This would address the true source of the problems we have with gun related crimes and not penalize those who respect and adhere to our laws.

The state already has all the information they need on persons with legally owned firearms. We give that information freely and undergo federal background checks at the time we purchase a gun, so why waste time and resources doing it again?

We are not the problem.

It is those who are prohibited from owning guns that are committing the bulk of the gun crimes. At the risk of repeating a cliché’, you cannot protect law abiding citizens by disarming them while ignoring the criminals that are committing the crimes.

If this does not make sense to you then we aren’t thinking very clearly and we certainly aren’t addressing the real issue which is those who circumvent the law and illegally obtain guns.

John R. Booth, Columbus

We are called to defend the life and health of children

Methane is a bi-product of oil and gas production and is an over 80 times more potent greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide and exposes millions of Ohioans to health risks ( “Climate change among factors that can worsen symptoms for asthma sufferers, " Columbus Dispatch, 08/31)

Methane and other toxics can worsen asthma, cause heart disease and lead to early death.

This matters as one in seven Ohio children and over 44,000 children in Franklin County suffer from asthma ( US Census, 2014, Ohio Medicaid Assessment Survey, 2012 ).

As a Christian, I believe we are called to defend the life and health of children (Matthew 19:14).

Fortunately, the Environmental Protection Agency is strengthening rules to contain methane emissions.

Therefore, I encourage the EPA to require oil and gas well operators to:

capture and safely transport methane,

greatly limit burning (flaring) at oil and gas sites,

adopt stringent standards to eliminate emissions from storage tanks, and

require participation in the Super Emitter Response Program to ensure communities can access data and technologies to reduce methane and other pollutants in the areas where our children live, play and attend school.

Rraise your voice and comment ( https://www.regulations.gov/document/EPA-HQ-OAR-2021-0317-1460 ) to the EPA on this critical issue.

Jack Joseph, Westerville

