The Florida Panthers (26-23-6) will open a four-game road trip when they visit the Minnesota Wild (28-20-4) tonight at Xcel Energy Center in chilly St. Paul. Florida is coming off a tough 5-3 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday and do not have the luxury of falling into a losing streak if they want to catch Pittsburgh or Washington for a wild card. The Wild. who are clinging to the last playoff spot in the west, halted a three-game losing streak with a 3-2 shootout win over the New jersey Devils in their last outing.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 4 HOURS AGO