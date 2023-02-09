Open in App
Dayton, OH
WDTN

PHOTOS: Trees downed in the Miami Valley

By Sarah Bean,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00AcAa_0kiJkzKH00

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – High winds have downed several trees across the Miami Valley, leaving heavy debris for crews to clear from the roads.

According to a Facebook post by Harrison Township, at least eight areas are dealing with fallen trees. One tree at the intersection of Harding Avenue and Polk Boulevard was uprooted, sending branches across the road.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04wYvW_0kiJkzKH00
(Harrison Township Photo)

In Dayton, a tree crashed across Sherwood Drive. Crews are on the scene now.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zfcor_0kiJkzKH00
    (Chris Smith, WDTN)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nqrQt_0kiJkzKH00
    (Chris Smith, WDTN)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sbBOP_0kiJkzKH00
    (Chris Smith, WDTN)
