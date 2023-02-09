Hornets and Reggie Jackson Reach Agreement

Hornets plan to buy-out Reggie Jackson as they look to play their young players.

The Hornets ended the trade deadline with a trade that sent Mason Plumlee to the Clippers for Reggie Jackson and a 2028 second round pick. Reggie Jackson will most likely end up not playing a game for the Hornets, likely because the Hornets are looking to play their younger players.

The 32 year old point guard will enter free agency and have the option to join whichever team that offers him a contract. Jackson is averaging 11.0 points per game, along with 3.5 assists this season. Jackson will look to join a contender and compete for a championship.

It was evident that the Hornets would look to have a contract buyout with the 32 year old point guard. Simply, Jackson is striving to win and the Hornets are planning on developing their young talent. If the Hornets didn't agree on a contract buyout with Jackson then it would negatively impact the chances of giving minutes to the Hornets young guards - James Bouknight and rookie Bryce McGowens.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Austin Leake