Open in App
Girard, OH
See more from this location?
WKBN

Local woman hopes to taste sweet success with new candy, apparel shop

By Dave Sess,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h5a5n_0kiJkMLI00

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) — A local woman is expanding her business. Selling T-shirts and candies, Sweet Memories Vintage Tees is growing.

During the Canfield Fair, Linda Barton’s business sold 1,000 shirts and raised $3,500 for Akron Children’s Hospital. Now, she’s ready to take the next step.

Woman loses $120K in Facebook online scam

“I made this decision at the Canfield Fair: ‘I’m going to open a candy store’ — and here we are,” says Barton.

From hard candy and chocolate to suckers and even gum, Barton has expanded. There are walls and walls of candy. From nostalgic classics like Pez, Double Bubble and Tootsie Rolls to the latest TikTok trends, Barton says it best: “We have everything.”

There are also candy pipes, pumpkin seeds, taffy — even Razzles, the candy that turns into a gum. If you remember it from your childhood, you’ll probably find it here.

Barton has an idea of what’s going to be the most popular.

“It’s going to be a toss-up between the candy cigarettes and the Clark Bars,” she says.

But there’s certainly plenty of selection, even sodas.

For the people who will try anything — you can find kale candy, chocolate-dipped insects and cricket suckers.

Barton started Sweet Memories Vintage Tees three years ago, unveiling Youngstown-based ice cream company Good Humor T-shirts for the 100th anniversary. You can even have an ice cream bar at the store now.

On Friday, she’s unveiling new lines for Isly and Klondike. Barton wants you to walk in and notice the variety.

“The same thing goes for our T-shirt line. I want to have a variety, so when someone comes in, they could associate with something,” she says.

Paramedics deliver baby after 911 call from child

Sweet Memories Vintage Tees is the largest manufacturer of candy and ice cream apparel in Ohio — and more could be coming.

“I have a lot of room to grow, so we’ll see what I wake up at 3 o’clock in the morning with an idea, where I go with it,” Barton says.

The grand opening is happening from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the shop’s location on Trumbull Avenue in Girard. Show up early and you may get one of the 500 free Good humor ice cream bars.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Ohio State
Bakers needed, tickets available for ultimate cookie table event
Youngstown, OH18 hours ago
Visit Ohio's Coolest Retro Antique Superstore
Akron, OH2 days ago
Local restaurant to hold benefit for Turkey earthquake victims
Warren, OH19 hours ago
Most Popular
Friends, family pay tribute to local DJ
Cleveland, OH19 hours ago
East Palestine citizens group helps others with water donation
East Palestine, OH17 hours ago
Purple Heart group honors Sam Covelli
Warren, OH1 day ago
Black History Month: Former WKBN reporter reflects on career
Youngstown, OH1 day ago
Ohio, PA families recall evacuations in class action lawsuit
East Palestine, OH1 hour ago
East Palestine residents returning to normal despite concerns, questions
East Palestine, OH19 hours ago
Portage County man offers water services to East Palestine
East Palestine, OH1 hour ago
Local swimming standouts set for district competition
Cleveland, OH16 hours ago
Business owner questions cleanup effort in East Palestine
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
Optometrist finds new location after having to move from Federal Place building
Youngstown, OH2 days ago
Family, pets escape Trumbull County fire
Bristol, PA1 day ago
$1 million scratch off lottery ticket sold in Trumbull County
Newton Falls, OH1 day ago
Firefighters battle blaze at Youngstown home
Youngstown, OH2 hours ago
Enforcement of fines for school zone cams begins
Youngstown, OH8 hours ago
Multiple animals removed from Youngstown home
Youngstown, OH2 days ago
Popular cookie chain coming to Boardman
Boardman, OH6 days ago
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Ohio
Akron, OH5 days ago
Local attorney to hold meeting for East Palestine residents
Lisbon, OH1 day ago
Citizens group presents plan for vacant Poland school
Poland, OH1 day ago
Son’s death spotlights pitfalls in Ohio’s traffic law and marijuana use
Austintown, OH1 day ago
Chick-fil-A coming to Christian college in Grove City
Grove City, PA2 days ago
Families could be left deciding between rent or food starting March 1
Cleveland, OH4 days ago
Headmaster of local Christian school accused of giving alcohol to teens
Grove City, PA1 day ago
Bank demolition process begins in Sharon
Sharon, PA1 day ago
N.J. derailment could be crystal ball for East Palestine residents
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Golf courses open early for unseasonably warm weather
Lowellville, OH2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy