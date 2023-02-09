Read full article on original website
New Study Reveals the Top 15 Richest Towns in Colorado
Money can't buy you happiness, but it can make your life easier. So, who is living the easy life in Colorado?. OLBG.com might have the answer. The website recently analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau to find the richest towns across the country — including in the Centennial State.
20 Amazing Colorado Destinations Located on BLM Public Lands
BLM Lands in Colorado make up over 8.3 million acres according to the Beauro of Land Management in Colorado. They contribute more than $8 billion dollars to the state economy and employ more than 41,000 people. There are countless places to get out and enjoy nature located on BLM public...
As Colorado becomes abortion haven, advocates target crisis pregnancy centers
Alternatives Pregnancy Center sits next to a King Soopers grocery store in Denver, tucked in a maze of hallways in a blocky office building. A bowl of candy greets visitors. A row of portraits of mothers and their children cover a wall in a corner office. Other than a room with an ultrasound machine and row of fetus figurines, the office is largely unremarkable.
Huge Abandoned Colorado Mine is Practically an Underground City
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Colorado has a rich history and much of the earliest of which involved mining in some way. Many of these mines that began being built in the late 1800s to early 1900s, have since closed shop, and are now abandoned.
11 states eye ‘right to repair’ laws for farm equipment
The campaign called ‘right to repair,’ has picked up steam across the country, crusading for the right to fix everything from iPhones to hospital ventilators during the pandemic.
Colorado's first 'cannabis vending machine' hits the market
Colorado Governor Jared Polis took to Instagram to announce the state's first cannabis vending machine, which offers a fully automated experience. Proof of identification and age are still needed to access the machine. The machine debuted at Terrapin Care Station dispensary in Aurora, produced by a company called ACE –...
Mountain Lion Snatches Dog From Enclosed Porch in Colorado
A Colorado family is grieving the loss of their small dog after a mountain lion broke into their enclosed deck with a doggy door. According to reports, the incident occurred in Granby’s area around 8 p.m. on Feb. 4. The town is nearly 20 minutes from Grand Lake, where...
Colorado’s Gibson Mansion is Full of Beauty and History
Colorado's rich western history can be witnessed in many different places around the state. Architectural examples provide some of the best glimpses into how Coloradans used to live many years ago. The Gibson Mansion is one of those places that instantly transports those who enter back in time. History. Located...
This Colorado City Ranked One Of The Worst In U.S. For Movie Lovers
If you're a Colorado movie buff who loves going to the theatres, stay away from this particular city as it was just ranked as one of the worst "Movie Cities" in the Country. Love Movies? Don't Go To This Colorado City To See One. Going to the movies is a...
See Colorado’s Top 5 Most Destructive Tornados Since 1950
Since Colorado began keeping official records in 1950, our state has seen 2,295 tornadoes touch down inside our borders. These storms have cost us more than $290,632,440 in property damage over the last 73 years. While several of these storms have caused a tremendous amount of damage, Coloradans have been...
This Local Colorado Favorite Closing After Just 6 Years
Another local Colorado business bites the dust in 2023, as it was announced this week that March will be the end of the road for this local Colorado favorite. Local Colorado Favorite Closing After Just 6 Years. The start of 2023 around Colorado has been pretty rough as far as...
International Space Station: Colorado covered in snow
International Space Station: Colorado covered in …. International Space Station: Colorado covered in snow. How to catch a ‘catfish’: The scam worth millions. Manitou Springs emergency response crews looking …. Manitou Springs emergency response crews looking for water main break. Manitou Springs City crews digging for water main.
This Public Colorado Parking Garage & Stairwell Is Disgusting. Avoid It
I've parked in many parking garages all over Colorado over the years, but this particular one was so bad, I have to warn you about it so that you don't make the same mistake I did. Stinkiest Dirtiest Parking Garage In Colorado. I've grown up and lived in the Denver...
Former Colorado state representative’s mileage reimbursements were early indication of her falsified residency
Former state Rep. Tracey Bernett, a Boulder County Democrat who pleaded guilty Friday to criminal charges that she lied about her residence, collected the same amount of mileage reimbursement from the legislature after she reported moving substantially closer to the Capitol in November 2021 to run for reelection in a more politically favorable district.
We have an obligation to consider going nuke | Colorado Springs Gazette
To reduce poverty — statewide, nationally and internationally — we must produce more energy. Embracing safe, modern, small-scale nuclear power could feed children and save countless lives around the globe. “First, we need to address ‘energy poverty’ if we want to end poverty,” says an article by former...
Winter Storm Watch for much of CO but Denver area is left out
A powerful winter storm taking aim at Colorado Tuesday night and Wednesday will bring substantial snow, cold, and wind to a large swath of the state. Unlike many of the storms that hit Colorado in December and January, this time around the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas should be spared the worst of it.Tuesday night and Wednesday has been declared a First Alert Weather Day due to the combination of snow, cold, and wind.The storm was near Portland, Oregon Monday morning and will sweep across Colorado on the heels of a weaker storm that will cause mountain snow late...
Four More Big Colorado Retail Stores Closing For Good
It was announced this week that another major retail chain in Colorado is closing down four more local locations, including one close to the Northern Colorado area. Another Colorado Retail Store Closing Four More Locations For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime...
Dude Ranch in Northern Colorado Listed as Top 12 in the Country
What makes a Dude Ranch a "Dude" Ranch? Apparently in the early 1900s the word "dude" had a bit of a different meaning than it does today. A “dude” was a city person. A dude ranch is where city people can go to learn about ranch life. Colorado...
Proposal allowing Colorado counties to bar gun discharge on private property advance, Dems kill GOP gun bills
Colorado's lawmakers have begun working on firearms legislation, including legislation to allow counties to bar discharging weapons on private properties, a proposal that has brought into sharp focus not just the ideological but also the rural and urban divisions at the state Capitol. Already, the Democrat-dominated state House committees have...
On wolves, chickens and a number of turkeys | SONDERMANN
Remember a dozen years ago and the online obsession with FarmVille? In that spirit, this week’s offering concerns a handful of farm animals along with one who feasts on such prey. Public policy in Colorado is sometimes made in the legislature and other times at the ballot box. Whatever...
