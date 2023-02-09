ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

FOX21News.com

International Space Station: Colorado covered in snow

International Space Station: Colorado covered in snow. How to catch a 'catfish': The scam worth millions. Manitou Springs emergency response crews looking for water main break.
COLORADO STATE
coloradosun.com

Former Colorado state representative’s mileage reimbursements were early indication of her falsified residency

Former state Rep. Tracey Bernett, a Boulder County Democrat who pleaded guilty Friday to criminal charges that she lied about her residence, collected the same amount of mileage reimbursement from the legislature after she reported moving substantially closer to the Capitol in November 2021 to run for reelection in a more politically favorable district.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
coloradopolitics.com

We have an obligation to consider going nuke | Colorado Springs Gazette

To reduce poverty — statewide, nationally and internationally — we must produce more energy. Embracing safe, modern, small-scale nuclear power could feed children and save countless lives around the globe. “First, we need to address ‘energy poverty’ if we want to end poverty,” says an article by former...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Winter Storm Watch for much of CO but Denver area is left out

A powerful winter storm taking aim at Colorado Tuesday night and Wednesday will bring substantial snow, cold, and wind to a large swath of the state. Unlike many of the storms that hit Colorado in December and January, this time around the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas should be spared the worst of it.Tuesday night and Wednesday has been declared a First Alert Weather Day due to the combination of snow, cold, and wind.The storm was near Portland, Oregon Monday morning and will sweep across Colorado on the heels of a weaker storm that will cause mountain snow late...
COLORADO STATE
K99

Four More Big Colorado Retail Stores Closing For Good

It was announced this week that another major retail chain in Colorado is closing down four more local locations, including one close to the Northern Colorado area. Another Colorado Retail Store Closing Four More Locations For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Proposal allowing Colorado counties to bar gun discharge on private property advance, Dems kill GOP gun bills

Colorado's lawmakers have begun working on firearms legislation, including legislation to allow counties to bar discharging weapons on private properties, a proposal that has brought into sharp focus not just the ideological but also the rural and urban divisions at the state Capitol. Already, the Democrat-dominated state House committees have...
COLORADO STATE
