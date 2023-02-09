A powerful winter storm taking aim at Colorado Tuesday night and Wednesday will bring substantial snow, cold, and wind to a large swath of the state. Unlike many of the storms that hit Colorado in December and January, this time around the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas should be spared the worst of it.Tuesday night and Wednesday has been declared a First Alert Weather Day due to the combination of snow, cold, and wind.The storm was near Portland, Oregon Monday morning and will sweep across Colorado on the heels of a weaker storm that will cause mountain snow late...

COLORADO STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO