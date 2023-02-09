Open in App
Erie, PA
See more from this location?
YourErie

City crews managing pothole season thanks to mild winter

By Chelsea Swift,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27sfRo_0kiJjjU600

The effort to tackle potholes in the city continues. However, representatives from public works said this year, they’ve been able to manage them.

Representatives from the City of Erie Streets Department said they are ahead of the game when it comes to potholes. City officials said this year things are going well thanks to relatively mild weather.

Pothole season returns to Pennsylvania

The bureau chief said residents can call the city’s pothole hotline to report potholes in their neighborhood.

“We’ve had this warm snap the whole time, so we’ve been very fortunate this year. In past years, we’ve had to try to fill them in the middle of the winter with ice in them just to make them safe for a short period of time, but we’re able to almost permanently patch the ones we’re doing now,” said Jeff Gibbens, Bureau Chief of the City Streets Department.

Pennsylvania among states with the most pothole complaints

Gibbens said rain does impact potholes. He said rain and colder temperatures could lead to the creation of more potholes.

To report a pothole, call the city’s pothole line at 814-870-1340, or visit their website .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Pennsylvania State
Erie sets new temperature record
Erie, PA1 day ago
Erie County Waste Management employee dies on the job
Ripley, NY20 hours ago
Free workshop helps Erie residents receive rebates sooner than later
Erie, PA21 hours ago
Most Popular
Mild winter weather causes dramatic changes for crops, farmers
Erie, PA2 days ago
Erie tourism numbers up from 2021
Erie, PA23 hours ago
The bike path saga continues as city officials meet with Greengarden Boulevard residents
Erie, PA1 day ago
Presque Isle Bay Public Advisory Committee addresses big issues in first meeting of 2023
Erie, PA20 hours ago
Clarion County Community Bank reignites its life under new brand
Erie, PA38 minutes ago
City of Erie hoping to diversify police and fire departments
Erie, PA19 hours ago
Calling all contractors: ECRDA wants your help with home redevelopment
Erie, PA2 days ago
Tall Ships Erie receives national recognition
Erie, PA1 day ago
Former Meadville Mall property sold
Meadville, PA20 hours ago
Erie fire, police departments looking for diverse group of new hires
Erie, PA1 day ago
Cadets Drum Corps. finds its new home in Erie
Erie, PA1 day ago
Tall Ships Erie awarded ‘Port of the Year’ for second year in a row
Erie, PA2 days ago
Redevelopment Authority announces new grant for historic buildings
Erie, PA21 hours ago
Mayor Schember addresses 2022 projects and what’s to come
Erie, PA1 day ago
Erie Humane Society asking for donations after taking in nearly 130 cats, kittens
Erie, PA19 hours ago
Newest Erie City Council member sworn in
Erie, PA1 day ago
Loving Giving Local: St. Andrew Church
Erie, PA1 day ago
Gary Horton honored during Sen. Casey ceremony
Erie, PA3 days ago
Penn State Behrend welcomes international musicians as part of Black History Month celebrations
Erie, PA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy