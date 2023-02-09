Change location
See more from this location?
Bridgeport, CT
wiltonbulletin.com
Bridgeport vows to increase public records transparency hours after Hearst CT Media investigation
By Jacqueline Rabe Thomas,7 days ago
By Jacqueline Rabe Thomas,7 days ago
Hours after Hearst Connecticut Media Group published an investigation Thursday outlining the City of Bridgeport’s record of stonewalling residents’ request for public records – and...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0