See inside a $355M superyacht complete with a helipad, spa and theater

Money can’t buy happiness, but it sure can buy a ridiculously lavish boat.

A floating town of a vessel has hit the market for anyone with nine digits of spare cash lying around.

In what industry publications are calling one of recent years’ biggest and most expensive boats to list, a superyacht by the name of Ahpo has debuted for an eye-watering $355 million.

The ship measures in at more than 377 feet long (significantly taller than the 305-foot-tall Statue of Liberty), and can accommodate up to 16 guests in its eight “immense staterooms,” not to mention an additional four staff cabins (“or security, a nanny, or other auxiliary staff,” the ship’s bio specifies). “Her professional crew of 36 attends to her guest’s every need,” it adds of the full-time team that comes included.

Onboard, there’s a spa complete with a Himalayan salt sauna and a Turkish-style hammam steam room — across from which is a beach club with a sit-up bar and a waterside lounge. There’s also a 12-seat theater, a protected garden for all-season lounging and an onboard garage stocked with eight small tender boats. Oh, and there’s also a commercially-certified helipad.

The boat has a helipad. Jam Press/Guillaume Plisson

A massage room. Jam Press/Guillaume Plisson

In all, there are eight staterooms and four staff cabins. Jam Press/Guillaume Plisson

A glam living area. Jam Press/Guillaume Plisson

The ship is massive in size. Jam Press/Guillaume Plisson

There is a 12-seat theater. Jam Press/Guillaume Plisson

The vessel looks out to wide views of the sea. Jam Press/Guillaume Plisson

There is a duplex primary suite. Jam Press/Guillaume Plisson

A deck area, for some fresh air at sea. Jam Press/Guillaume Plisson

The boat is among the largest and priciest on the market. Jam Press/Guillaume Plisson

The vessel has a 36-person full-time crew. Jam Press/Guillaume Plisson

“We have thousands of materials, different woods … paint, alloy, cable trays – so many cable trays – and also in the interior, so many different kinds of stones, woods, carpets, mother-of-pearl and wallpaper, it’s unbelievable, and I guess not countable,” Tanja Peters, the project manager for the ship’s builder, Lürssen, told Boat International .

The trade site notes that the ship’s sky lounge has exceptionally wide decks — ideal for breathing fresh air while at sea — and a duplex primary suite featuring its own gym. There’s also a water lily-themed dining room and state-of-the-art internal systems allowing for such luxuries as having a heated swimming pool while sailing the ocean blue.