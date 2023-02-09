Hogwarts Legacy Developer Reveals Limited Edition PS5 DualSense Controller

Hogwarts Legacy is getting a very snazzy limited edition PlayStation 5 DualSense controller. Hogwarts Legacy is finally here after years of waiting. The game was revealed ahead of the PlayStation 5's launch during a special presentation that revealed information on other games releasing for the console. It has been a long journey to get to the game, but developer Avalanche Studios made sure to keep fans looped in on a regular basis with livestreams and presentations. PlayStation played a pretty key role in that as the platform holder secured some kind of marketing deal with Hogwarts Legacy which allowed for marketing rights and exclusive content for the PlayStation version of the game.

One of the other big parts of this deal is a new PlayStation 5 DualSense controller. Hogwarts Legacy is getting a fancy black and gold controller for PS5 that has a decal of Hogwarts on the touch pad of the controller. It's a really beautiful design that certainly feels magical. A new PlayStation Blog post details the making of the controller and notes how the black color emphasizes the darker themes of the story. The team considered a bunch of different ideas for the controller, including theming it after the different Hogwarts houses, but settled on focusing on the school itself. Art Director Jeff Bunker revealed more about how that came to be.

"We are thrilled to have had the opportunity to work with the PlayStation team on the creation of this new DualSense controller for the upcoming game, Hogwarts Legacy ," said Bunker. "Our goal was to bring a hint of the in-game experience into the player's hands...literally. Many themes were considered, from the representation of the different houses, magic wands, beasts or even the sorting hat. But it was clear very early that we should focus on the star of the game, Hogwarts itself. So we centered the iconic castle and incorporated swirling motifs of Ancient Magic into the design, highlighting the player's special role within the story."

You'll be able to purchase the Hogwarts Legacy DualSense controller at 10AM PT on February 10th in the United States from the PlayStation Direct store. The controllers will be available in limited quantities with a launch date planned for February 28th. No pricing has been given, but you can probably expect it to cost about $69.99 - $79.99, similar to other DualSense controllers.

Are you going to pick up the Hogwarts Legacy controller? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder .