msuspartans.com

Spartans Dominate Marquette for Third Straight Win

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State women's tennis won its third straight dual match and utilized a dominant performance in the singles competition to topple the Marquette Golden Eagles by a 6-1 score on Sunday inside the MSU Indoor Tennis Center. MSU climbs to 4-2 overall through its first...
EAST LANSING, MI
msuspartans.com

Track & Field Posts Several Personal Bests at Windy City Invitational

CHICAGO - Highlighted by four podium finishes and a win in the 400m for Noah Sage, Michigan State track & field posted a number of personal best performances at Wisconsin's Windy City Invitational on Friday and Saturday at Gately Stadium in Chicago. "We had some great performances this weekend as...
EAST LANSING, MI
msuspartans.com

Michigan State Hosts Marquette Sunday Afternoon

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State women's tennis prepares for the fourth leg of its five-match home stand on Sunday afternoon, as the Spartans host the Marquette Golden Eagles in an 11 a.m. first serve at the MSU Indoor Tennis Center. #UNMATCHED APPROACH. The Green & White return to...
EAST LANSING, MI
msuspartans.com

MSU Falls in Final Second of OT, 4-3

Detroit, Mich.. – No. 15 Michigan State dropped a heartbreaker in overtime on Saturday, as Luke Hughes scored with seven-tenths of a second remaining to propel No. 5 Michigan to a 4-3 OT victory. The Spartans (15-15-2, 9-11-2 B1G) earned one point in the Big Ten standings, and the...
EAST LANSING, MI
msuspartans.com

Hauser Scores 22 to Lead Michigan State Past Ohio State, 62-41

Columbus, Ohio – Graduate forward Joey Hauser scored 22 points as Michigan State held Ohio State to 14 points in the first half en route to a 62-41 win on Sunday afternoon at Value City Arena. Hauser hit 8-of-13 shots from the floor, including 6-of-9 from 3-point land, tying...
EAST LANSING, MI
msuspartans.com

MSU Women’s Basketball Battles to Overtime Win over Penn State

EAST LANSING, Mich. - Michigan State women's basketball captured its first overtime win of the season with an 81-75 victory over Penn State Sunday afternoon on 4-H Day at the Breslin Center. The Spartans improved to 13-12 overall and 5-9 in Big Ten action. Penn State dropped to 13-12 overall...
EAST LANSING, MI
msuspartans.com

Sunday Matinee at Ohio State Next Up for Michigan State

East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State's men's basketball team hits the road for the fourth-straight weekend, traveling to play at Ohio State on Sunday, Feb. 12 (1 p.m., CBS). The game will air live on CBS, with Andrew Catalon and Clark Kellogg calling all of the action. The TCF Bank Spartan Media Network radio call can be heard on one of 38 affiliates and on the web at MSUSpartans.com, with Will Tieman handling the play-by-play and Matt Steigenga serving as the color analyst. The game can also be heard on channels 382 on SiriusXM and channel 972 on the SiriusXM app.
COLUMBUS, OH
msuspartans.com

Men's Tennis On the Road at No. 23 Louisville Sunday

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State men's tennis heads back on the road this weekend, traveling to Louisville, Kentucky, to take on No. 23 Louisville on Sunday, Feb. 12. The Spartans will take on the Cardinals at noon. Live scoring and streaming will be available on MSUSpartans.com. MSU heads...
LOUISVILLE, KY
msuspartans.com

Softball Drops Finale at Texas A&M Invitational

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Michigan State softball was defeated by Northern Kentucky, 3-1, on Sunday, Feb. 12, playing in its final game at the Texas A&M Invitational. The Spartans wrap up their opening weekend with a 3-2 record. Junior Ashley Miller made her third start of the weekend, striking...
EAST LANSING, MI
msuspartans.com

Spartan Softball Splits on Day Two of Texas A&M Invitational

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Michigan State softball split a pair of games on Saturday, February 11 at the Texas A&M Invitational, defeating Northern Kentucky in the morning, 4-3, before dropping an afternoon contest to host school Texas A&M. Michigan State's record for the season moves to 3-1 as the...
EAST LANSING, MI

