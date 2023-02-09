Read full article on original website
Harvey Illinois Is Still Not Safe: Mayor Clark Offers Puzzling Statement on Crime In HarveySouth Suburban NewsHarvey, IL
IRS makes statement about one-time government payments in IllinoisR.A. HeimIllinois State
Utility Billing Relief Program for low-income Chicago households: Apply to get assistance for water/sewer servicesMark StarChicago, IL
Struggling with rents and utility bills? Apply for Rental and Utility Program for help as a low-income Chicago familyMark StarChicago, IL
Walmart Closing 3 More Stores in Chicago, Local Shoppers Are UpsetBryan DijkhuizenChicago, IL
msuspartans.com
Spartans Dominate Marquette for Third Straight Win
EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State women's tennis won its third straight dual match and utilized a dominant performance in the singles competition to topple the Marquette Golden Eagles by a 6-1 score on Sunday inside the MSU Indoor Tennis Center. MSU climbs to 4-2 overall through its first...
msuspartans.com
Track & Field Posts Several Personal Bests at Windy City Invitational
CHICAGO - Highlighted by four podium finishes and a win in the 400m for Noah Sage, Michigan State track & field posted a number of personal best performances at Wisconsin's Windy City Invitational on Friday and Saturday at Gately Stadium in Chicago. "We had some great performances this weekend as...
msuspartans.com
Michigan State Hosts Marquette Sunday Afternoon
EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State women's tennis prepares for the fourth leg of its five-match home stand on Sunday afternoon, as the Spartans host the Marquette Golden Eagles in an 11 a.m. first serve at the MSU Indoor Tennis Center. #UNMATCHED APPROACH. The Green & White return to...
msuspartans.com
MSU Falls in Final Second of OT, 4-3
Detroit, Mich.. – No. 15 Michigan State dropped a heartbreaker in overtime on Saturday, as Luke Hughes scored with seven-tenths of a second remaining to propel No. 5 Michigan to a 4-3 OT victory. The Spartans (15-15-2, 9-11-2 B1G) earned one point in the Big Ten standings, and the...
msuspartans.com
Hauser Scores 22 to Lead Michigan State Past Ohio State, 62-41
Columbus, Ohio – Graduate forward Joey Hauser scored 22 points as Michigan State held Ohio State to 14 points in the first half en route to a 62-41 win on Sunday afternoon at Value City Arena. Hauser hit 8-of-13 shots from the floor, including 6-of-9 from 3-point land, tying...
msuspartans.com
MSU Women’s Basketball Battles to Overtime Win over Penn State
EAST LANSING, Mich. - Michigan State women's basketball captured its first overtime win of the season with an 81-75 victory over Penn State Sunday afternoon on 4-H Day at the Breslin Center. The Spartans improved to 13-12 overall and 5-9 in Big Ten action. Penn State dropped to 13-12 overall...
msuspartans.com
Sunday Matinee at Ohio State Next Up for Michigan State
East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State's men's basketball team hits the road for the fourth-straight weekend, traveling to play at Ohio State on Sunday, Feb. 12 (1 p.m., CBS). The game will air live on CBS, with Andrew Catalon and Clark Kellogg calling all of the action. The TCF Bank Spartan Media Network radio call can be heard on one of 38 affiliates and on the web at MSUSpartans.com, with Will Tieman handling the play-by-play and Matt Steigenga serving as the color analyst. The game can also be heard on channels 382 on SiriusXM and channel 972 on the SiriusXM app.
msuspartans.com
Stephen Wins Second-Straight All-Around Title in Spartans' Loss at No. 17 Iowa
IOWA CITY, Iowa - No. 12 Michigan State captured three event titles and sophomore Gabrielle Stephen won her second-straight all-around title, but an uncharacteristic night for the Spartans resulted in a 196.150-195.725 loss Saturday night at No. 17 Iowa. Iowa moves to 5-4-1 (2-1-1 B1G) with the win, while MSU,...
msuspartans.com
Men's Tennis On the Road at No. 23 Louisville Sunday
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State men's tennis heads back on the road this weekend, traveling to Louisville, Kentucky, to take on No. 23 Louisville on Sunday, Feb. 12. The Spartans will take on the Cardinals at noon. Live scoring and streaming will be available on MSUSpartans.com. MSU heads...
msuspartans.com
Softball Drops Finale at Texas A&M Invitational
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Michigan State softball was defeated by Northern Kentucky, 3-1, on Sunday, Feb. 12, playing in its final game at the Texas A&M Invitational. The Spartans wrap up their opening weekend with a 3-2 record. Junior Ashley Miller made her third start of the weekend, striking...
msuspartans.com
Spartan Softball Splits on Day Two of Texas A&M Invitational
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Michigan State softball split a pair of games on Saturday, February 11 at the Texas A&M Invitational, defeating Northern Kentucky in the morning, 4-3, before dropping an afternoon contest to host school Texas A&M. Michigan State's record for the season moves to 3-1 as the...
