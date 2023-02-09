Trade Deadline Recap: OKC Thunder Deal with Celtics, Suns

Oklahoma City had a successful, albeit minor, NBA trade deadline.

The 2022-23 NBA trade deadline came and went, but not without its usual fireworks.

This year’s show featured smoke bombs, sparklers and even the big guns in the form of Kyrie Irving to Dallas, Russell Westbrook to Utah in a three-team deal and superstar Kevin Durant back to the Western Conference with the Phoenix Suns.

The Thunder, per usual, got in on the action with Sam Presti, one of the more active general managers in the league, at the helm.

On a day when as many as 14 second round picks were dealt out in exchange for just three players, Presti managed to acquire three.

In Oklahoma City’s first trade, Presti shipped off veteran center Mike Muscala to the Boston Celtics in exchange for former Thunder Justin Jackson and two second round selections.

It was a sad but necessary parting for Muscala and OKC, who likely weren’t meant to be with the influx of lengthy talent coming in for the team in coming years. This way, Muscala can use his sharpshooting talents for the current title favorites and the Thunder can leave with a few assets.

The move also helped open up a roster spot, as the team isn’t expected to bring on Jackson for a second go-round.

The Thunder’s final move was shipping off soon-to-be unrestricted free agent Darius Bazley, who OKC drafted in 2019, for Phoenix forward Dario Saric and one last second round pick.

It was a move long-expected for Oklahoma City that finally came to fruition. Bazley can help the new-look Suns with his defensive efforts and OKC again makes out with a pick and a stretch big that could provide some short-term value in the rotation.

All-in-all, it seemed a successful, albeit minor, deadline for Oklahoma City.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.