LA Clippers Trade John Wall Back to Houston Rockets

The John Wall experiment in LA is officially over.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The John Wall experiment in LA is officially over. While it shouldn't shock anyone that John Wall was traded from the Clippers, what's more shocking is that he was traded to the Houston Rockets.

According to both Shams Charania and Adrian Wojnarowski, John Wall was traded to the Houston Rockets in a three-team deal. Wall was sent to the Houston Rockets, Luke Kennard was sent to the Memphis Grizzlies, Danny Green was sent to the Houston Rockets, and three second-round picks are being sent to the Clippers. They then reported that the Rockets are expected to buy out John Wall.

It's an unfortunate tenure for John Wall, because he was legitimately excited to make things work with the Clippers. When Wall started the season, it seemed like he was everything that the LA Clippers were missing. He was able to drive to the rim, and push the pace in a way that they've never seen. However, as the season progressed, his shot selection seemed to become worse and Wall was becoming a negative on the floor. John Wall was averaging 11.4 points, 5.2 assists, and 2.7 rebounds on 41/30/68 shooting. There were games when John Wall had 15 assists, but ultimately that type of shooting just doesn't fit the Clippers roster.

John Wall definitely does not look done yet as an NBA player. However, he does seem to have an extremely specific fit. Hopefully, he can find that fit and find the resurgence that he deserves.

Related Articles

Report: LA Clippers Interested in Kyle Lowry Trade

Kawhi Leonard Gives Incredible Answer About Recent Dominance

Doc Rivers Reveals True Feelings on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander For Paul George Trade