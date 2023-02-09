Mrs. Joann Carter Norris

Mrs. Joann Carter Norris , age 79 of Cedartown, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023. She was born on February 5, 1943. She was the daughter of the late Joe and Della Redding Carter.

Mrs. Norris is survived by her son, Chris Norris (Jackie); grandchildren, CJ Norris (Amy) and Timberly Johnson; and great-grandchildren, Ila Hope Norris and Julian Lane Norris; sister, Sonja Frasier (Billy); sisters-in-law, Nelda Carter and Shirley Carter; and fiancé, Dee Fournier.

Mrs. Norris is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Julian Norris; daughter and son-in-law Angie Norris Johnson and Timothy Scott “Buster” Johnson; sisters, Ruby Carter Dingler and Joyce Rutledge; brothers, Charlie Van Carter and Jack Carter.

The funeral service for Mrs. Joann Carter Norris will be held on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at one o’clock in the afternoon in the chapel of the Gammage Funeral Home with Rev. Wayne Benefield officiating.

Interment will follow in the Polk Memory Gardens Cemetery with Rev. Billy Frasier officiating.

The family of Mrs. Norris will receive family and friends on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 from eleven o’clock in the morning until the funeral hour at the Gammage Funeral Home.

The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: David Frasier, Billy George Frasier, George Vann Dingler, Jeff Dingler, Randy Rutledge, Joe Carter, Dennis Carter , Kevin Rutledge and Clint Rutledge.

