California State
FOX 5 San Diego

Disneyland Resort to welcome new character in February

By Iman Palm,

7 days ago

The Disneyland Resort announced Thursday that a new character would join the “Happiest Place on Earth” beginning Feb. 15.

Moon Girl, from Disney’s new animated series “Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur,” will be at the Hollywood Land area in Disney’s California Adventure Park.

(Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort)

The new character’s arrival is a part of the Celebrate Soulfully celebration, “a combination of food, entertainment, and experiences that highlight and celebrate Black stories,” the Disney Parks Blog said .

Moon Girl will also be included in a special one-day entertainment celebration at the park. The celebration will welcome the new character to the theme park and include a cavalcade and a show in the Hollywood Land area.

The theme park didn’t specify how long Moon Girl would be at California Adventure.

“Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” is a new show debuting on Disney Channel and Disney+.

The show follows “13-year-old Lunella Lafayette, aka Moon Girl, and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur, whom she accidentally brings into present-day New York City,” the Disney Parks Blog said.

“The duo works together to protect the Lower East Side neighborhood in New York City from danger.”

Disney fans can watch the new show on Disney Channel on Feb. 10 and Disney+ on Feb. 15.

