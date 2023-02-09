"I Really Liked This Girl From Arizona": Kevin Durant's Hilarious Tweet Resurfaces After Trade To Suns

Kevin Durant sparks laughter after fans discover old tweet of mystery 'Phoenix girl'.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Months after requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, Kevin Durant was finally granted his wishes after a late-night agreement made him the newest member of the Phoenix Suns this week.

The move sent shockwaves throughout the league and sent many teams scrambling to make moves and improve their roster before the deadline passed.

For Durant, it means he'll officially be going back to the West, where he can compete for a championship with a new 'big three.'

As the world was digesting and celebrating the news, some fans took it upon themselves to check Durant's social media history. After that, it wasn't long before this exchange was discovered and reshared online:

First of all, I want to know what happened to this mystery girl. Who was she, and what made her special enough to get a mention from Kevin Durant?

Of course, those questions will never be known now (unless someone goes back to ask Durant), but it seems the 2x champion will have the chance to reconnect with her as he packs his bags and heads for the Arizona desert.

What Can We Expect From Kevin Durant And The Suns This Season?

Naturally, netting KD instantly makes the Suns favorites to come out of the West. While teams like the Nuggets, Mavericks, Grizzlies, and Warriors continue to pose a significant threat, it's going to be hard for them to keep up with Durant, Devin Booker, and Chris Paul.

"This business changes so quickly. He's getting a little bit older," said Kyrie Irving on KD's move to Phoenix. "I'm getting a little bit older. I just love the competition now that we can be at the same conference and I welcome all that. Get to see him a little bit more, probably playing against Phoenix a lot more. That's what I'm looking forward to. Everything else in between, I'm just glad that he got out of there."

Nothing is guaranteed in the NBA, and the Suns still have a lot of work ahead of them if they want to win now and capitalize on the talent they've built.

But no matter how you feel about the franchise, they made a move here that could set them up for success for years to come.

All along the way, Kevin Durant gets to hang with his good friend Chris Paul and can enjoy a front-row view of the "Arizona girls" he seems to like so much.

