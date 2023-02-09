Open in App
Hartford, CT
See more from this location?
WTNH

Connecticut lawmakers vote on free school lunches, bottle bill

By Jodi Latina,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sdrmu_0kiJf5sv00

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut lawmakers are voting on several items’ emergency certifications because they are time-sensitive.

Both the state House and Senate voted to extend free school lunches through June, at the cost of $40 million.

By an act of Congress, Hartford Public Schools already have a free lunch program. Advocates said all districts should have free meals to avoid stigma and poor students going hungry.

Public hearing held for bill that would give Connecticut students free school lunches

“Some families are embarrassed to fill out that federal form,” State Rep. Holly Cheeseman, the Republican Ranking Member of the Finance Committee, explains. “You have to weigh human nature, but you also have to weigh where is it really needed.”

There is a bipartisan argument against funding this permanently.

State Rep. Toni Walker, the Democratic chair of the budget-writing appropriations committee, agrees wealthy districts don’t need the help.

“They have the ability we need to direct these dollars to different kids,” Walker said.

There is a fix to the bottle bill, which allows consumers to cash in the bottle deposit. The Department of Energy and Environment opened the door to expand the policy in a way lawmakers did not want.

The agency included spirit seltzers like the vodka drinks High Noon, but they were only supposed to include malted drinks, like the popular Truly.

State Rep. Vin Candelora, the Republican House Minority Leader, says he “understands they were pushing the envelope of the law. The agency also has to recognize that they are pushing the patience of the legislature.”

The mistake is in the language of the bill, specifically the description, “hard seltzer,” but that product is not legally recognized by state agencies that collect the tax.

“We should have made it clearer we didn’t, and now we are clearing that up,” State Rep. Maria Horn, the Democratic chair of the finance committee, admits.

Lawmakers are also voting on a deal to continue the 2017 budget control caps.

“It worked five years ago,” the Democratic House Speaker, State Rep. Matt Ritter, explains. “That magic in the bottle is important to maintain on this one issue, and if you let this drag on too long, you won’t have this magic.”

Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Conn.) wants to pay down more pension debt. Republicans agree but want to extend the rules for 10 years, not the 5 being debated.

“It’s important to get it out of the way before negotiations,” Candelora said. “We need to know what the parameters are.”

Those budget controls have helped generate $9 billion in surpluses, allowing for tax cuts and program investments.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Connecticut State
Lamont shares proposal to expand housing access
Bridgeport, CT16 hours ago
Connecticut nursing home staff want laws to improve conditions
Colchester, CT19 hours ago
Students want Stone Academy officials to be held accountable after closure
East Hartford, CT19 hours ago
Most Popular
Hartford workforce partnership initiative announced
Hartford, CT16 hours ago
Connecticut’s 1st social equity cannabis store opens in Manchester
Manchester, CT24 minutes ago
Educating Connecticut: New Haven schools working to get young readers back on track
New Haven, CT20 hours ago
Mayors, Lamont announce proposals to reduce gun violence
Hartford, CT2 days ago
Connecticut starting to cash in on settlement with Juul
New Haven, CT2 days ago
Connecticut students vote on how to use COVID money to make their schools better
New Haven, CT2 days ago
Charter school eyes approval in Middletown
Middletown, CT1 day ago
Immigrants and their advocates renew push to expand Connecticut’s health care coverage
Hartford, CT3 days ago
Proposal to eliminate car taxes
Hartford, CT1 day ago
Connecticut long-term care facility residents, staff advocate for more staff, air conditioning
Hartford, CT1 day ago
UConn students to protest proposed $360M budget cut
Storrs, CT2 days ago
CT activists demand answers on toxic chemical exposure from City of Hartford
Hartford, CT1 day ago
Quinnipiac University offering students active shooter training
Hamden, CT19 hours ago
Connecticut solar companies see increased interest in solar
Bridgeport, CT18 hours ago
CT's 1st all-recreational marijuana dispensary
Manchester, CT12 hours ago
Stone Academy classes canceled, students left in the dark
West Haven, CT1 day ago
State: 3 Connecticut nursing schools that are closing had low pass rates, unqualified instructors, invalid clinical experience
East Hartford, CT2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy