Kinston, NC
WNCT

Complete renovation coming to Kinston park

By Sarah Gray Barr,

7 days ago

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A push for more revitalization means one Kinston park will soon see construction efforts begin.

On Tuesday, it was announced that the N.C. Parks and Recreation Trust Fund had awarded the City of Kinston $500,000 with the intent of revitalizing the city’s Emma Webb Park. The City also agreed to match the grant funds, meaning the Kinston/Lenoir County Parks and Recreation Department will have a total of $1 million to put toward park efforts.

Director of Kinston/Lenoir Parks and Recreation Corey Povar said Emma Webb Park will see a complete renovation.

“We’re going to include walking trails, we’re going to restore the stream, we’re going to demolish the pool that’s existing, put in a beautiful amphitheater, a splash pad, playground,” said Povar, “It’ll really make it a space that’s usable for all types of folks, for all of our residents here in Kinston and Lenoir County.”

Povar added that this is a big deal for the Kinston community.

“We’re standing here in the middle of town, this is a very central location,” Povar said. “We’re really excited to put our stamp on this space, something that the community can be proud of and that they can use.”

Povar also said that people can expect to see dirt turned in the next few weeks.

In the meeting, the City also discussed signing the NC Department of Transportation’s letter of support for pedestrian safety, hoping to add more than 30 pedestrian safety signals to the area.

“Pedestrian safety is definitely at an all-time high because we have individuals walking into the roadway, we have the elderly community that are actually trying to get to and from, we want to maintain their safety, high visibility and access control type points to walk across for pedestrians,” Kinston Mayor Don Hardy said.

City officials also said they hope to support the Downtown Kinston Revitalization’s efforts to assist in making the intersection of Mitchell Street and North Street safer.

“Because it is a high-volume area, high pedestrian traffic area, kids running across the park, so we definitely need something there and I think it is sufficient to put a four-way stop sign. I think the City Council is definitely in agreement with doing something like that,” Hardy said.

