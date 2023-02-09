Open in App
Rantoul, IL
WCIA

Rantoul Police releases names of officers involved in deadly shooting

By Bradley Zimmerman,

7 days ago

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — The Rantoul Police Department released on Thursday the names of two of its officers who were involved in a shooting death on Monday .

Rantoul Police officials said Officers Jose Aceves and Rikki McComas were investigating a stolen vehicle when shots were fired. 21-year-old Azaan Lee of Champaign was hit by gunfire and was later pronounced dead at Carle Hospital in Urbana. The coroner determined he died from a gunshot wound that perforated the femoral artery in his leg.

Officials added that Aceves and McComas were both hired by Rantoul Police after previously serving in other law enforcement agencies. Aceves was a police officer in Mattoon from 2019 to 2022 while McComas was a Correctional Officer in the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office from 2017 to 2019.

Neither officer has disciplinary history. Per department policy, both are on paid administrative leave pending case review by the Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Officials said the Rantoul Police Department is cooperating with the Champaign County Multi-Jurisdictional Investigative Team in the investigation. The CCMJIT, led by State Police investigators, is conducting interviews, collecting evidence and completing reports that will be sent to the State’s Attorney’s Office when its portion of the investigation is complete.

“Officer-involved shooting investigations are complex, and there are multiple pieces of information that must be confirmed and analyzed,” said Rantoul Police Chief Anthony Brown. “The Rantoul Police Department’s goal is to be as transparent as possible while ensuring a thorough and impartial investigation. We intend to make a full detailing of the events available to the public as soon as we are permitted to do so by the CCMJIT and the Champaign County State’s Attorney.”

