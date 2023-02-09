Open in App
Northumberland County, PA
Bomb threat evacuates Strong Industries in Northumberland County

By Nico RossiIyee Jagne,

7 days ago

POINT TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police closed down Route 11 in Point Township, Northumberland County on Thursday while they investigated a reported bomb threat in the parking lot of Strong Industries.

According to police chief Craig Lutcher, a bomb threat was called in around 12:15 on Thursday in the 3200 block of Point Township Drive/Route 11.

Lutcher said after Point Township police arrived, the scene was evacuated within five minutes.

Police pursuit leads to drug charges in the Poconos
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fBfpt_0kiJb1DB00

Crews say the bomb detection squad was on scene originally searching in the area of a black 2017 Honda Civic, and then moved on to Strong Industries, a hot tub manufacturer, where all employees had been evacuated as a precaution.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zGu2V_0kiJb1DB00

Police say there was nothing found and the area was cleared. Employees were allowed to return to the building.

There is no word if there are any suspects. We will bring you updates when they are released.

