Open in App
Washington County, OR
See more from this location?
Hillsboro News-Times

OPINION: Gunfire in rural unincorporated Washington County

By Miki Barnes,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Q5s7_0kiJZiJR00

The Washington County neighborhood where I live is subjected to the sound of gunfire on a frequent basis. It is not unusual to hear multiple shots ring out in quick succession.

Some days, it begins as early as 7 am and continues on and off throughout the day.

Family members who came to our home on Christmas morning heard gunfire as they drove up the road. Shots also rang out on New Year's Day.

Gunfire in this area has significantly increased over the past year. I was recently informed that at least four of our neighbors now have shooting ranges on their properties.

Impacted residents have no way of knowing whether these gun owners and their guests have a history of mental health problems, impulse control issues, substance abuse, or encounters with the legal system. All we know for sure, when we hear gunfire, is that there is an active shooter in the neighborhood.

Guns are potentially lethal. Their purpose is to kill, maim, injure, intimidate and destroy. The sound of shots ringing out is an ever-present reminder of the deadly wave of violence that has engulfed this country.

This is not an issue about the right of people to bear arms. It’s a question about whether people who live on rural and woodland lots, near the Banks-Vernonia Trail and in other parts of unincorporated Washington County, many ranging in size from 2½ to 5 acres, should be put at increased risk by recreational shooters.

These types of shooting activities occur despite close proximity to neighbors, walkers, joggers, bicyclists and others who frequent the area. Bear in mind that bullets can travel much further than a few acres.

Newspapers are peppered with reports of random shootings. A front page headline in the Thanksgiving 2022 edition of the News-Times was “Three die in shooting” - a double homicide in Washington County. In addition, an Oct. 27, 2020, KATU news report, “Washington County sees sharp increase in shootings in 2020,” reported on an alarming uptick in gun violence in recent years.

In Portland, the murder rate increased by 207% between 2019 and 2021, before reaching an all-time high in 2022. Reports about shootings in Portland speak about neighbors calling the police upon hearing the sound of gunfire, only to learn later about murder-suicides, domestic violence killings, or some other tragic and senseless death or injury due to gun violence.

Stories about students being shot at Portland high schools have also been in the news.

This is in addition to the frequent reports about mass shootings across the country, 39 in the first three weeks of January.

Calls to the Washington County Sheriff's Office yielded the following response: “There are no statutory or ordinance restrictions on how far a range should be from residential housing outside the urban growth boundary. … Property owners utilizing their property for the use of firearms are required under Oregon law to do so in a way that does not cause risk of injury or damage to an others property (Reckless Endangering ORS 163.195). What this generally means is that these property owners should be utilizing appropriate backstops on their ranges to prevent rounds from going into unintended areas. Under the Washington County Noise Ordinance (Chapter 8.24) there are no specific restrictions to firearms noise.”

One deputy maintained that the Second Amendment protects the right of gun owners to shoot rifles, pistols and semi-automatic weapons. He said that in unincorporated Washington County, the only basis for filing a complaint was if bullets penetrated the walls of my home or casings were found on my property.

Sadly, Washington County champions the rights of gun owners to engage in target practice as a hobby and for entertainment purposes even to the point of allowing shooting events that involve inviting multiple people onto a property to engage in recreational shooting.

One such party occurred this past October during the height of the drought. Gunfire, sometimes in rapid succession, could be heard for three to four hours.

Due to higher temperatures and long summer months with little rain, the risk of wildfires has significantly increased. Multiple lives can be endangered and homes destroyed if a fire is ignited by a careless shooter.

In addition, this area is a wildlife corridor. Gunfire can be startling to animals that live here.

In the interest of protecting humans, animals, the ecosystem, and the environment from intentional or accidental harms caused by guns, the laws allowing shooting ranges and recreational shooting on residential properties in unincorporated Washington County need to change.

If people want to engage in target practice, they should do so at established shooting ranges.

Local residents should have the right to live in a safe environment free from the noise and risk of random recreational gunfire.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Oregon State
Oregon's Adrienne C. Nelson confirmed for federal judgeship
Portland, OR1 day ago
Hillsboro construction company fined nearly $26,000 for alleged safety violations
Hillsboro, OR1 day ago
Bill Brown Ferguson, M.D.
Hillsboro, OR1 day ago
Most Popular
North Plains voters will decide on law enforcement levy in May
North Plains, OR3 days ago
Man sentenced to 15 years for Highway 26 shooting
Hillsboro, OR19 hours ago
Electric buses get a boost in Beaverton
Beaverton, OR1 day ago
Hillsboro Police Log: Woman arrested after trying to drive on MAX tracks
Hillsboro, OR1 day ago
Only you can help make Wilson River Highway safer
Banks, OR2 days ago
ODOT closing 181 crosswalks in Portland region for safety reasons
Portland, OR3 days ago
Tualatin Police Log: Wet mop among items snatched from business
Tualatin, OR1 day ago
Attic fire damages Hillsboro home
Hillsboro, OR1 day ago
Billy Oatney convicted of carrying out 1996 murder, again
Tigard, OR8 days ago
When it comes to roads and safety, Beaverton's to-do list keeps getting longer
Beaverton, OR7 days ago
As Sherwood resident's rent skyrockets, she wonders if Oregon can still be home
Sherwood, OR7 days ago
Oregon resolution would honor life of former Cornelius mayor Ralph Brown
Cornelius, OR9 days ago
Tigard Police Log: Teens film themselves impersonating police, committing crimes
Tigard, OR8 days ago
Sen. Janeen Sollman begins first full term, appointed as deputy majority leader
Forest Grove, OR10 days ago
OPINION: Housing alone is not enough
Portland, OR9 days ago
Man accused of stabbing Beaverton woman multiple times gets 12 years prison
Beaverton, OR7 days ago
First two candidates file for Beaverton school board ahead of May election
Beaverton, OR9 days ago
Beaverton youth theater company expands after pandemic start
Beaverton, OR1 day ago
Catlin Gabel grad Avi Gupta excited for 'Jeopardy!' reunion show
Portland, OR6 days ago
Eric Dean Wold
North Plains, OR10 days ago
Tualatin Police Log: Unknown bandit absconds with hot tub
Tualatin, OR8 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy