Ask Brien – Economic/Community Development With Hollie Stalder – February 9, 2023

By Matthew Frieda,

7 days ago

Hosts: Peter Bronstein, Traci DeForge

Guests: Hollie Stalder

Topic: Economic/Community Development With Hollie Stalder

Welcome to Ask Brien, the show with the answers to all your business questions! On today’s episode, Peter and Traci welcome in special guest Hollie Stalder!

Hollie’s background is in distribution having spent time in the wind industry in Scottsdale, Arizona working with international and west coast wineries. Hollie was in management with a heavy emphasis on production, sales, and marketing, before more recently relocating to Belle Fourche South Dakota where she has been the economic development director for the past nine years. Her areas of emphasis are on sales and marketing for the Industrial & Rail Park, such as working with prospective businesses in addition to housing development and the leadership program which serves the community including city council, omission, and much more.

Peter launches the show by asking Holly what economic development really means. In her own words, Hollie says that she tries to boil it down to community development. Being a rural community in western South Dakota, Hollie helps businesses relocate to the area and to help grow the already existing programs. Hollie shares some of the biggest things that her company can do for prospective businesses.

“Embracing people who want to be entrepreneurs, who want to grow their business and be a part of the community and make those connections,” Hollie said. “Being connected with people in the community who will help to share the products and services you have to offer. We can really engrain people with who they can connect with for whatever specific industry they work in.”

Listen to the entire show here as Peter and Traci discuss economic development with Hollie Stalder!

AskBrien.com is business community where business owners can ask other business owners questions and receive responses. We are focused solely on business. We don’t discuss anything but business on our site. Every business question is important to the person or entity asking that question.

We are a resource for you to obtain information to common questions such as:

Should I incorporate? What is a registered trademark? Do I need a domain? What’s hosting? Why do I need a website? How can I create an iPhone and Android app? Am I paying too much in merchant fees? How do I get traffic? Ask Brien is here to help you. We look forward to your interaction.

To listen to episodes of the Ask Brien Radio Show, Click Here !

