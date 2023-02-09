Owl that fell down chimney forces college library to shut down for nearly a week

“This is our fourth bird,” Bagley said. “First owl, but the fourth bird to come down the chimney.”
The school shut the main floor of the library down to protect both the owl and students. They’ve since hired a professional falconer who left a door open and then tried to shoo the owl away with a really long stick. He even set up a special trap with a pigeon and a gerbil inside.
The owl won’t be able to get to the bait, but so far, even that hasn’t worked.
“It’s been fun in some ways, but we’d like our library and study space back at some point,” Bagley said.
Slaughter was the first one to come face-to-face with the bird, and it’s a moment that won’t be easy to get over.
Comments / 0