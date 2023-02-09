3rd Annual Cajun Collision Tournament to take place from February 9th to February 12th in Sterlington

STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Discover Monroe-West Monroe has announced information for the 3rd Annual Cajun Collision Tournament.

The tournament will be held from February 9, 2023, through February 12, 2023, at the Sterlington Sports Complex in Sterlington, La. NBC 10 has learned that the tournament is projected to bring over $270,000 to Ouachita Parish.

20 NAIA baseball teams from across the country will compete.

We are extremely excited to get back to Sterlington and Monroe-West Monroe for the third annual Cajun Collision. This tournament has become the premier tournament of our level and has attracted some of the best teams from all over the country. This is not possible without the support of Discover Monroe-West Monroe, Kerry Elee, Scott Bruscato and Sterlington Sports Complex. The hospitality, organization, and willingness to host us has made this event what it is. Brad Neffendorf, Cajun Collision Tournament Director It’s always a great weekend for Ouachita parish when 20 teams, coaches, and fans come to town for the Cajun Collison college baseball tournament. Thank you to LSUS head coach Brad Neffendorf for the dedication to make this event a reality. Sterlington Sports Complex is one of a handful of baseball complexes that can host 20 collegiate teams in a 4-day tournament, and we are fortunate to have it here in Ouachita parish. Discover Monroe-West Monroe Executive Vice President of Sales

Admission is $10 per day. To view the schedule of the tournament, visit https://www.lsusathletics.com/cajun-collision-schedule.

For more information, call 318-387-5691 or 318-798-4109 .