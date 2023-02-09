Open in App
Tallahassee, FL
See more from this location?
Yahoo Sports

TMH taking more EMS patients, says recovery from cybersecurity 'event' will take 'some time'

By Jeff Burlew, Tallahassee Democrat,

7 days ago
Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare has begun increasing patient volume following a cybersecurity problem that dramatically upended operations after it occurred Feb. 2. The computer system issue,...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Comments / 0

Community Policy