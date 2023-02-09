Open in App
Columbus, OH
WKBN

Former Ohio State receiver Dimitrious Stanley dies at 48

By David Rees,

7 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — Former Ohio State receiver Dimitrious Stanley has died after a nearly four-year battle with cancer. He was 48.

Raised in Worthington, Stanley played for the Buckeyes from 1993 to 1996, primarily as a receiver. He led OSU with 829 yards and eight touchdowns on 43 receptions during his last season before playing in the Arena Football League and the Canadian Football League.

Woman examining crash damage on I-70 dies after struck by car

Stanley’s death was reported on social media Thursday morning, including by the football coach at Thomas Worthington High School, Michael Picetti .

Stanley also ran for Columbus City Council in 2015, and he later worked as a consultant for a home health company and appeared on local television as a co-host before and after Ohio State football games.

The Buckeye shared his prostate cancer diagnosis on Facebook in October 2019, detailing doctor’s appointments that began with a visit to diagnose trouble urinating that led to a biopsy months later. In the post, he wrote he wanted to share his story to encourage regular doctor’s visits and early detection.

“I’ve learned men as young as 35 now are getting the disease,” said Stanley. “It’s not a death sentence if you get on early enough. Go get checked. Stay on top of it. Love all of you.”

Following a prostatectomy removing the cancer, the disease returned in late 2020. Fellow former Buckeye Tyson Gentry started a GoFundMe fundraiser , raising more than $75,000 to aide Stanley’s family with the growing medical bills. A subsequent fundraiser raised more than $33,000.

Stanley was struck by the rising costs and began a nonprofit organization to advocate for prostate cancer research and provided patients with financial support. Over the past few years, Brave Men Inc. has provided multiple care grants to men with prostate cancer who could not afford their medical bills.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

