Noah Schnapp shares the sweet text his grandfather sent him after he came out as gay: 'Love you to the moon and back'

"Stranger Things" actor Noah Schnapp. Kevin Winter / Getty staff

"Stranger Things" star Noah Schnapp came out as gay via TikTok in early January.

His family so far has expressed their love and support for Schnapp.

Schnapp's grandfather sent the actor a sweet text: "Love you to the moon and back," it read.

Noah Schnapp's family couldn't be more supportive of the "Stranger Things" actor, who came out as gay via TikTok earlier this year.

Schnapp shared a touching text message via TikTok on Feb. 8 from his grandfather. In the message, the actor's grandfather expressed his love and support.

"Hey noah I became aware today of your public announcement that you are gay," Noah's grandfather wrote. "I just want you to know that I love you the same and I'm happy for you to be open and to be yourself. Just be proud of who and what you are. Iris and I are supportive of your honesty and ability to express your true self! Love you to the moon and back."

Schnapp's latest TikTok video arrives nearly a month after his first clip that read, "When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years all they said was 'we know.'"

In the video, the actor also lip-syncs to voice-over audio that said, "You know what it never was? That serious. It was never that serious. Quite frankly, will never be that serious."

Schnapp confirmed in an interview with Variety last July that his character Will in "Stranger Things" is gay. Although Will professes his love for Mike during the show's fourth season, he pretends he's speaking from Eleven's (Millie Bobby Brown) perspective.

"It was always kind of there, but you never really knew, is it just him growing up slower than his friends?" Schnapp said. "Now that he's gotten older, they made it a very real, obvious thing. Now, it's 100% clear that he is gay, and he does love Mike."