WWE's Seth Rollins, Chad Gable & Austin Theory on Triple H's creative style

Denise Salcedo talked to three WWE wrestlers about how things are different now.

Since July of last year when Paul "Triple H" Levesque was formally announced as taking over WWE creative from Vince McMahon, fans have noticed a shift in how the product is presented in addition to some past released stars returning.

During WWE Royal Rumble media accessibility last week, one of the questions I wanted to know from talent was what it was like to work with Levesque as head of creative.

Here's what three of them had to say.

Seth Rollins

Rollins is no stranger to working with Levesque, having been involved in a storyline with him that led to a WrestleMania 33 match -- one of several they have wrestled. Given all that, Rollins explained that he didn't feel the change was really that different.

"I've worked with Triple H in many different versions of him in the ring: behind the scenes for many years so, honestly. the transition really wasn't that different. It wasn't like a big 'Oh no, you know everything is different.' Pretty much the same for us as far as people who have worked with him.

"The process is a little bit different, obviously. He's gonna handle situations differently so conversations are different than they were with the previous regime, but there's a lot of people who are still in place. It's just one guy in a different chair so it's not as big of a shift as people think."

Austin Theory

Prior to McMahon leaving WWE before returning again, Theory was one of the main performers that was constantly seen with McMahon. He was the guy that was doing constant weekly segments with McMahon in his office, and from the fans' point of view, it was clear that McMahon was pushing him to be the "next guy."

"I was thinking about this a lot. The trajectory of my start on the main roster, going from not knowing so much to now being a position to where there is a lot of pressure on me and there is a lot on my plate but learning all of that so quick, I think now where I find myself is being able to adapt with having more creativity with Triple H.

"It's hard for me to say because my time with Mr. McMahon, and you know him in the creative position as I was growing, it was almost like we were trying to develop a character and a mold and I think now when Triple H came in and we had the (Money in the Bank) briefcase go away, we kinda had something that we could start creatively on. I think it's kind of starting to let me branch out and have that freedom with segments and promos, but I think overall looking back at both ways, they both benefitted me great. I think now, especially with Triple H having that trust in me and that creative process being available for me to stretch, it's great."

Chad Gable

Gable, one half of Alpha Academy, has been featured a lot more heavily on WWE Raw. While he was more of a comedic role with the McMahon regime with Triple H, we have seen him go out there and show more of his wrestling ability. Gable has been having entertaining matches weekly with talents like Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Matt Riddle, and others. Whether it's in tag team competition or singles competition, his matches always tend to be a highlight of Monday nights.

"I think we've seen since Hunter took over and, thankfully for my sake, he does really appreciate the wrestling side of what we do. I think he sees that in me. I think he sees me as a valuable go-to guy he can depend on when he needs a quality match out of whoever. Which, to me, is really gratifying that I can be looked upon from somebody, not only just fans but someone like Hunter who is in a position he is. So, it's been rewarding. It's been nice to be very busy and feel very useful over the past six months because a lot of times in the past, it hasn't been that way. So yeah, it's been a good period."

You can see all my Royal Rumble interviews on my YouTube channel .