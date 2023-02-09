Apple's 2nd Gen AirPods Pro Just Hit $199 On Amazon

These flagship true wireless earbuds have returned to the lowest price we've tracked on Amazon.

It’s safe to say that Apple’s flagship earbuds--AirPods Pro--are winners with longer battery life, a more intelligent case that is harder to lose, and robust sound with strong bass. All of this in a similar, cozy design that works seamlessly with other Apple ( AAPL ) - Get Free Report products.

Now, for the first time in 2023, they’ve returned to the lowest price we’ve seen on Amazon ( AMZN ) - Get Free Report . Apple’s second-generation AirPods Pro are a full $50 off at just $199 and are eligible for free Prime shipping.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Just like the first-generation, the second-generation are compact earbuds with interchangeable ear-tips to help you find the best fit. Included in the box are four sizes ranging from extra-small to extra-large. You can even conduct an “Ear Tip Fit Test” to ensure the seal is correct.

The stems are still shorter than that of the original AirPods and are packed with sensors. This way you can squeeze to play or pause as well as advance a track, along with the ability to swipe up or down to adjust the volume. All-in-all, a handy design that won’t weigh your ears down.

AirPods Pro still live in a case that doubles as a home and a charger. Though you won’t need to refuel them as often with up to six hours of playback with a listening mode, like ANC or Transparency, engaged. With the case you can expect over 30 hours of battery life, which is long for true wireless earbuds.

The case now features a speaker to let you ping it, has a handy cutout to attach a lanyard, and can be charged in a multitude of ways. You can plug it in via Lightning, place it on a MagSafe or Qi-enabled wireless charger , or use an Apple Watch charger to quickly fuel it up.

Related: The Best Wireless Chargers

Apple’s latest H2 chip inside handles computational audio to ensure whatever you’re playing back sounds great as well as the various listening modes. ANC, or active noise cancellation, is still best-in-class with the ability to block out a myriad of sounds. The new “Adaptive Transparency” mode is a new spin on letting environmental sounds in. It doesn’t change the tones, but if you’re walking near a construction zone it will lower the sound so as to not damage your ears.

Lastly, like any pair of AirPods, these will fast-pair with your iPhone and quick sync across all your Apple devices thanks to iCloud. The connection itself is still Bluetooth and Apple’s handoff features shine here.

At a full $50 off the MSRP , this is an excellent deal on second-generation AirPods Pro. Whether you’ve been rocking a pair of the first generation, are upgrading from the original AirPods, or are trying a pair of true wireless earbuds for the first time, the latest AirPods Pro won’t disappoint.

You can see our full review here and score the deal on Amazon here .

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.