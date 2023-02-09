Open in App
Everett, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Ex-Everett Superintendent of Schools convicted of indecent assault

By Timothy Nazzaro,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12xNBV_0kiJUv0N00

Following a three day trial, a jury convicted a former Everett Public Schools Superintendent of indecent assault Thursday afternoon.

Frederick Foresteire, 79, of Everett, was found guilty of two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person over 14. He was sentenced to 18 months in the House of Correction on one count with 90 days to be served and the balance suspended for two years, and two years probation on the second count, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

Foresteire was also ordered to stay away from any victims and witnesses involved in the case, Everett Public Schools and any of their events, and he was ordered to register as a sex offender.

Retired Everett Superintendent charged with indecent assault

“I commend the work by our investigative team and want to remind all those in our community that we stand ready to assist those that are victimized,” said Chief Steve Mazzie.

The Middlesex DA’s Office says Foresteire was convicted of indecently assaulting a 41-year-old victim multiple times in 2017 and 2018. The victim worked for him and alleged he touched her buttocks numerous times while in the workplace.

“Today’s verdict reflects our commitment to protecting this victim and to holding the defendant accountable for his actions,” said District Attorney Marian Ryan. “The defendant in this case used his position of power to victimize one of his employees, assaulting her and repeatedly making her feel unsafe,  uncomfortable and powerless at her place of employment.”

Everett superintendent retires amid sexual harassment allegations

There are two additional counts of indecent assault and battery pending against Foresteire, involving two other former female employees.

The second case against him has been set for trial on February 15.

