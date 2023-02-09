NBA world laughs at hilarious John Wall trade

This NBA trade deadline has been one of the craziest in recent memory, with a number of massive trades that have shaken up the league in a huge way. The Los Angeles Clippers trade on Thursday likely isn’t a groundbreaking one, but it is very comedic due to John Wall having a rocky past with the Houston Rockets organization.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Rockets are acquiring John Wall and Danny Green in a three-team deal with the Memphis Grizzlies and the Clippers

The Clippers will be receiving former Sixth Man of the Year Eric Gordon and three second-round picks in the deal, while the Grizzlies will be getting former Duke standout Luke Kennard .

What makes this trade hilarious is Wall’s previous stint with the Rockets, which ended less than a year ago with Houston ultimately buying out his contract .

Wall opened up about his time with the Rockets, calling his time with the organization “beyond trash”.

“Trash, beyond trash. I went there and worked my a** off. We lost 20 (games) in a row. We were trying to lose on purpose. I was just being a professional. It is just a bad organization right now.”

Many around the NBA world remember this quote from John Wall and have taken to social media to express how hilarious it is that he is now again on the Rockets.

Fortunately for Wall, his second time in Houston is not expected to be a lengthy one. Wall is reportedly expected to be bought out yet again by the Rockets, meaning he will likely be a free agent able to choose his team in the very near future.

Wall has seen his production drop off drastically in a reduced role in Los Angeles this season. That being said, he should still garner some attention from contending teams in free agency if he is indeed bought out by the Rockets.

