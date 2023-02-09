Open in App
Houston, TX
See more from this location?
The Comeback

NBA world laughs at hilarious John Wall trade

By Reice Shipley,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28siH7_0kiJTv2a00

This NBA trade deadline has been one of the craziest in recent memory, with a number of massive trades that have shaken up the league in a huge way. The Los Angeles Clippers trade on Thursday likely isn’t a groundbreaking one, but it is very comedic due to John Wall having a rocky past with the Houston Rockets organization.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Rockets are acquiring John Wall and Danny Green in a three-team deal with the Memphis Grizzlies and the Clippers

The Clippers will be receiving former Sixth Man of the Year Eric Gordon and three second-round picks in the deal, while the Grizzlies will be getting former Duke standout Luke Kennard .

What makes this trade hilarious is Wall’s previous stint with the Rockets, which ended less than a year ago with Houston ultimately buying out his contract .

Wall opened up about his time with the Rockets, calling his time with the organization “beyond trash”.

“Trash, beyond trash. I went there and worked my a** off. We lost 20 (games) in a row. We were trying to lose on purpose. I was just being a professional. It is just a bad organization right now.”

Many around the NBA world remember this quote from John Wall and have taken to social media to express how hilarious it is that he is now again on the Rockets.

Fortunately for Wall, his second time in Houston is not expected to be a lengthy one. Wall is reportedly expected to be bought out yet again by the Rockets, meaning he will likely be a free agent able to choose his team in the very near future.

Wall has seen his production drop off drastically in a reduced role in Los Angeles this season. That being said, he should still garner some attention from contending teams in free agency if he is indeed bought out by the Rockets.

[ Shams Charania on Twitter , Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter ]

The post NBA world laughs at hilarious John Wall trade appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Brittney Griner gives huge hint about her future
Phoenix, AZ2 hours ago
Kyrie Has Been In Dallas One Day & Is Already Doing Kyrie Things
Irving, TX8 days ago
Kyrie Irving has concerning message for Dallas Mavericks
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Bronny James making huge career move
Portland, OR2 days ago
NFL world reacts to Travis Kelce announcement
Kansas City, MO17 hours ago
Hornets Land Wizards’ Bradley Beal In Bold Trade Scenario
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Celtics were 'stupid' to reveal coach Ime Udoka's affair with staffer, says ex-fiancée Nia Long
Boston, MA7 days ago
Chris Paul not taking Suns' addition of Kevin Durant for granted
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Sports world reacts to congressman’s Brittney Griner update
Phoenix, AZ2 hours ago
Kyrie Irving files for interesting trademark after move to Mavericks
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Watch: Kevin Durant Introduced to Phoenix Suns Fans
Phoenix, AZ22 hours ago
MLB world reacts to concerning Jacob deGrom news
New York City, NY2 days ago
Report: Westbrook Has Spoken With Four NBA Teams
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
MLB world reacts to brutal Clayton Kershaw update
Los Angeles, CA1 hour ago
Kevin Durant gets brutally honest about Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn, NY21 hours ago
LOOK: Mike Krzyzewski made major move to support Duke
Durham, NC2 days ago
NFL world reacts to concerning Trevon Diggs news
Dallas, TX15 hours ago
Report: Brooklyn Nets Reject Shocking Trade Haul for Mikal Bridges
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
CJ McCollum questionable for Wednesday road game at Lakers
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
How Utah Jazz trade of Rudy Gobert is still impacting how NBA deals are getting done
Salt Lake City, UT23 hours ago
Juwan Howard has another rough night at Wisconsin
Madison, WI2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy