How to Get The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for a Cheaper Rate

Believe it or not, there is a way in which you can pick up Nintendo 's upcoming game The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom at a rate that is a bit lower compared to its typical price. Within the past day, Nintendo upset a number of Switch fans when it confirmed that Tears of the Kingdom would retail for $69.99. This is the first time that Nintendo has ever charged such a value for a Switch game, which led to frustration among fans. And while those who want to play the latest Zelda game will surely be willing to still cough up this amount of money, Nintendo Switch Online members can now use a new purchasing method to their own benefit.

As of this month, Nintendo brought back its " Game Vouchers " system that is solely available to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers. In case you don't remember this program, NSO subscribers can purchase two of these vouchers on the Nintendo storefront for a combined price of $99.98. In turn, these digital vouchers can be redeemed for various games on the eShop. Within the past day, Nintendo confirmed that Tears of the Kingdom would be one of these new games that would qualify to be purchased with a voucher. As such, rather than spending solely $70 on the new Zelda title, the game would equal out to be about $50 when accounting for the voucher's exchange rate.

Obviously, it's a bit hard to say that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is "cheaper" when you're technically spending more money on these Switch Vouchers. Still, the fact that you can get two Switch titles at a combined price of $100 is a deal nonetheless. Assuming that you were to pick up both Tears of the Kingdom and another $60 Switch game with these vouchers, you'd be saving a maximum of about $30 in total. So if you're planning to buy multiple Switch games this year anyway, it might just be worth spending a bit more money now so that you'll save more in the long run.

If you didn't already have The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom's release date circled on your calendar, the latest entry in the series is poised to launch later this spring on May 12th. When it does arrive, it will be playable across Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED platforms.