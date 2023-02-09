Princess Eugenie's Mini-Me Turns 2! See Augie's Adorable Birthday Video

"You are our world's greatest joy," Eugenie wrote on Instagram.

August Brooksbank is 2 years old!

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank 's son celebrated his second birthday on Thursday, Feb. 9. King Charles III 's niece marked the special occasion on Instagram with an adorable video of August showing off some of his dance moves.

"Happy 2nd Birthday to our boy Augie," Eugenie wrote alongside the post, which she set to the Bee Gees' "Jive Talkin'." "You are our worlds greatest joy. Keep dancing and smiling my angel . Xx."

Related: Everything We Know So Far About King Charles III's Coronation

Instagram users pointed out the resemblance between Eugenie, 32, and her son in the comments section. "It‘s a Eugenie mini-me 🥹 Happy 2nd birthday August 🥳🎂🎈🍀," one social media user wrote. Another commented, "What a Sweetheart! You can definitely see how much he looks like his Momma. 🥰."

Related: Stranger Things Breakout Song Featured on King Charles' Coronation Playlist — Listen Here!

Eugenie shared additional videos and photos of August on her Instagram Story, writing on the final image: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY AUGIE."

This year is shaping up to be an exciting one for August. Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson 's grandson, who is currently twelfth in line to the British throne, is set to become a big brother this summer.

The Anti-Slavery Collective co-founder announced last month that she and her husband Jack are expecting their second child . Alongside a photo of August kissing her baby bump, Eugenie penned: "We’re so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer."

Next, find out Kate Middleton's secret to positivity.