Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes and Huntsmen Trailer Released

Oh, it's happening. It seems the Justice League is gearing up for a new crossover, and this time, it is making our heroes take on the world of anime. After all, Justice League x RWBY : Super Heroes and Huntsmen, Part One is on its way, and the movie just dropped its first trailer.

As you can see below, the clip gives us our first look at the epic DC Comics crossover. The Justice League kicks off the clip as we see Superman awake in a strange world, and the hero looks rather strange. Deaged to his teen years, Clark Kent is a bonafide teen here, and the same has happened to his teammates. When they awake in a new world, it doesn't take them long to meet the RWBY team, and they discover what kind of place Remnant is.

Of course, Rooster Teeth and Warner Bros. Animation worked hard to blend their respective IPs together. The Justice League looks great with their anime-centric designs, after all. We can see Green Lantern, The Flash, Wonder Woman, Superman, Batman, and Vixen in this trailer. And of course, the clip highlights Ruby Rose and her team.

Currently, this animated crossover is slated to debut on April 25, 2023. The film will be part one of two as the Justice League will need more time to figure out their way home. But if they have Weiss and Blake on the case, well - we are sure Superman will make it home to his usual body before long!

If you are not familiar with the world of RWBY, you can definitely catch up on the original series before this crossover goes live. Rooster Teeth began work on the anime-inspired series years ago, and it has gone on to inspire all sorts of products. The anime can be watched over on Crunchyroll, and recently, RWBY: Ice Queendom went live to rave reviews. So if you have been waiting to check out the animated hit, now is the time to catch up!

